IHSA Class 5A playoffs: Morris pulls out a win for the ages over Sacred Heart-Griffin

SPRINGFIELD — In the storied playoff histories of both Morris and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, there are sure to be many exciting games that fans like to think about.

Both fan bases can add Saturday’s Class 5A second-round matchup between the two teams to a prominent position on those lists.

Morris (11-0) was able to overcome some uncharacteristic early mistakes and injuries to a couple of key players late in the game to come away with a 39-36 victory that went back and forth virtually the entire game.

With standout wide receiver/defensive back AJ Zweeres only available for sporadic duty in the second half, Ethan Mumbrue took his spot on both offense and defense. Mumbrue delivered a key reception on Morris’ game-winning drive in the final minutes, catching a pass for 14 yards on fourth-and-7 to keep the drive alive. Then, it was Griffin Zweeres, AJ’s younger brother, who took over in the backfield for the dinged-up Jacob Swartz and ran the ball most of the way toward the end zone. Swartz, who finished with 111 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, scored from 4 yards out with 1:06 remaining and Connor Ahearn’s extra point kick put Morris ahead 39-36.

“On the fourth down play, I knew I had to run the right route, and I was able to do that,” Mumbrue said. “And [quarterback] Carter [Button] put the ball in a perfect spot where I could get it, but the defender couldn’t. He usually puts the ball in good spots.”

Mumbrue finished with eight catches for 105 yards, none bigger than the 14-yarder out on the fourth-and-7 from the Morris 45. The catch along the Griffin sideline gave Morris the ball at the Cyclones’ 41, and Griffin Zweeres ran four straight times for 20 yards before Button went for 4 more on a sneak on third-and-2. Zweeres then had runs of 11 and 2 yards to get to the Griffin 4-yard line. Swartz re-entered the game in the full-house backfield and the senior captain took it in from there.

“We knew Sacred Heart would give us a tough game,” Swartz said. “Griffin did a great job of getting the ball down the field for us. I finished the drive with a touchdown, but that drive was all Griffin and the offensive line.”

At the start, it didn’t look like Morris would be in a position to be that close at the end.

After receiving the opening kickoff, Morris fumbled on its fourth play, and Griffin recovered at the 38. The Morris defense held the Cyclones out of the end zone, and the Morris offense punted on its next possession. Sacred Heart-Griffin then mounded a six-play, 48-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard TD run by quarterback Levi Hanauer, who had a monster day, completing 21-of-37 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns and running 18 times for 64 yards and two scores.

The troubles got worse for Morris, as a bad snap deep in its own territory resulted in a safety and a 9-0 deficit.

On the free kick following the safety, Ahearn boomed the ball over the Cyclone returner’s head, and a holding penalty on the return made Griffin start the ensuing drive at its own 11. AJ Zweeres returned the resulting punt 49 yards to the end zone, but Morris was whistled for a penalty. On the second play, Button (19 of 30, 237 yards) hit AJ Zweeres (7 catches, 81 yards) with a 40-yard bomb to the 13. On fourth-and-1, Button scored on a 4-yard quarterback sneak to cut it to 9-7.

The Cyclones countered with a 68-yard touchdown pass from Hanauer to Jamarion Bardwell for a 16-7 lead. Morris used a heavy dose of Swartz on the next drive, and he scored from a yard out to cut it to 16-14. In the final 1:30 of the first half, Morris drove from its own 40 to the Cyclones’ 5, where Ahearn booted a 22-yard field goal as time expired to send Morris into halftime with a 17-16 lead.

“For us to play like we did in the first half and still have the lead at halftime was a huge boost to our confidence,” Mumbrue said. “There is no excuse for us playing that way in the first quarter, but we got it going after that and played our game the way we know how to play it.”

Sacred Heart-Griffin took the second-half kickoff and scored on a 4-yard run by Hanauer, but Morris countered with a 27-yard TD pass from Button to Jack Wheeler. Sacred Heart answered, scoring on a 27-yard pass from Hanauer to Chris Link. The conversion pass failed, and the Cyclones led 29-24. Morris got a 4-yard TD run by Swartz on the next drive, and Button hit Connor Mettille with a two-point conversion pass for a 32-29 lead. Sacred Heart then got a 51-yard TD pass from Hanauer to Josh McClain to move ahead 36-32, setting the stage for Morris’ final drive.

But, the excitement wasn’t over.

Sacred Heart-Griffin drove to the Morris 31, where Mettille picked up a sack for a loss of 5 yards. After an incompletion, the Cyclones tried a 52-yard field goal as time expired, but the attempt fell short and wide right.

“I think I aged 10 years and had a heart attack on the sideline,” Morris coach Alan Thorson said. “I’ve been here 20 years and seen a lot of great games, and this one is right up there with all of them.

“We knew this would be a tough game. They’re the defending (Class 4A) state champs and on their own field. There was zero quit in our guys. They never put their heads down when we got behind and answered every time they went ahead.

“We faced more adversity today than we have all season, but the guys came through and a lot of different guys stepped up. Ethan Mumbrue made some big catches, Zimi Baftiri had a big catch, Griffin Zweeres ran well. Jacob and AJ didn’t want to come off the field, but sometimes you have to protect them from themselves. And how often is it that your kicker might be the player of the game? Connor Ahearn turned the game around with that kickoff after the safety. It flipped the field and gave us a chance. He also made all his extra points and the field goal before halftime. It was just a great team win for us.”

Morris now hosts Joliet Catholic Academy in the quarterfinals next weekend.