IHSA Class 4A playoffs: Sandwich keeps run alive with blowout win against Dyett

CHICAGO – All game, Sandwich defenders were sniffing around and getting close to intercepting Dyett quarterback Lamontae Nimox in the Indians’ 54-6 win over the Eagles on Saturday in a Class 4A second-round matchup.

Caleb Jones, after a near miss himself earlier, finally came up with a pick, taking it to the house late in the fourth quarter as the Indians (8-3) kept their feel-good story rolling, reaching the quarterfinals for the first time since 2011 after not fielding a varsity team last year and having an 0-9 campaign in 2021.

“I just played my coverage perfectly and he threw it straight to my arms,” Jones said. “I just ran at that point and it was off to the races. ... I dropped one earlier in the game and came back with that one thankfully.”

Jones’ touchdown was the final score for the team with about 5 minutes left in the game, coming on the first play after the Indians achieved the running clock against the Eagles (9-2) on the drive before on a 24-yard field goal by Nate Hill with 8:08 left, going up 47-6 at the time.

Simeion Harris had four touchdowns in the first half and more than 170 yards of total offense. He rushed nine times for 134 yards and two touchdowns while catching two passes from Braden Behringer for 37, both touchdowns.

Even though the Indians didn’t field a varsity team last year, they went 8-1 playing a JV schedule. This year was their first winning season since 2013. And now they’re quarterfinalists, heading to Wheaton Academy (10-1) next week.

‘We treat the team like family,” Harris said. “Everyone on the team is family. We just stuck with it through last year and here we are this year.”

Sandwich outgained Dyett 316-166 on the day. The Eagles were also flagged 28 times for penalties in the game, 22 of which were accepted, costing them 142 yards and negating four gains of over 30 yards and at least two scores.

Nick Michalek had 95 rushing yards with a score and Diego Gomez also added a second-half rushing touchdown for the Indians.

Sandwich coach Kris Cassie said he liked the way his team kept up the energy throughout the game to keep things going for at least one more week.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” Cassie said. “Last year, going 8-1 with this group as a JV team, you saw a spark. You saw something truly brewing in this program. They trust the process, they believe in what we’re teaching them. It’s a great feeling from preseason, I think we were picked to maybe finish 1-8, and now we’re 8-3 and in the quarterfinals. It’s just a tremendous feeling.”

The Indians started quickly - or at least as quick as a game with 26 total accepted penalties can go. Michalek started the scoring with a 25-yard run 93 seconds into the game.

After a three-and-out, Harris scored on the first play from 41 out. He added a 14-yard sweep later in the quarter for a 22-0 lead after one.

In the second quarter, Harris twice left the game after taking big hits. The second time, he sat out for seven plays until the Indians faced a fourth-and-8 from the Dyett 18 with 17 seconds left. He caught an 18-yard touchdown pass, his second TD reception of the half, to push the lead to 36-0 just before the break.

“It doesn’t matter how big we are, it doesn’t matter the size,” Harris said. “We have the heart and determination to get here.

“It feels great. We haven’t been here in a long time. We did what we had to do to get here and the hard work paid off.”

The Eagles ran 22 plays for 47 yards in the first half. They were called for 16 penalties for 97 yards.