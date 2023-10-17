IHSA football playoff outlook for CCL/ESCC teams heading into Week 9

There’s one week left to earn playoff qualification and there are plenty of CCL/ESCC teams battling for a spot. Here are where teams stand before Week 9 kicks off.

Locked in

Loyola (8-0)

The defending Class 8A state champions kept the longest playoff streak in the CCL/ESCC alive, making it to for the 20th straight postseason — there was no playoff held during the Spring 2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Loyola will focus on the game of the season against Mount Carmel on Saturday, playing for a Blue title and undefeated season.

Mount Carmel (8-0)

The defending Class 7A state champions have made the postseason each season since 1986 with the exception of 2016, winning 13 state championships and five more title games during that time. Mount Carmel takes on Loyola for a division title and top overall seed in the playoffs.

Carmel (7-1)

The Corsairs won seven games during a regular season for the first time since 2010 and are returning to the playoffs for a second straight season for the first time since doing so in 2011. Carmel will try to reach the eight-win mark for the first time since 2010 against St. Patrick (2-6) on Friday.

St. Laurence (6-2)

The Vikings are set to make their return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019, head coach Adam Nissen’s first season as the program’s leader. St. Laurence will try shake off a loss to St. Rita in Week 8 and win their seventh game during a regular season for the first time since 2015 against Montini (5-3) on Friday.

Joliet Catholic (6-2)

The Hilltoppers return to the playoffs for the fifth straight postseason after rolling over Marian Catholic in a 45-0 win on Friday. They’ve won two state titles during that time during coach Jake Jaworski’s six-year leadership. Joliet Catholic will play for an outright Green title against St. Ignatius (5-3) on Friday and better playoff seed.

IC Catholic (6-2)

The defending Class 3A state champions return to the playoffs for an eighth straight season after picking up some strong wins in their first season in the CCL/ESCC. The Knights finish the regular season against Fenwick (4-4) on Friday for a share of the Orange title.

IC Catholic Prep's Dominik Hulak catches a pass against St. Francis this season. The Knights are returning to the playoffs to defend their Class 3A title. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

St. Francis (6-2)

Like IC Catholic, St. Francis has shown it can compete in the CCL/ESCC, pulling out four straight impressive wins against Joliet Catholic, IC Catholic, St. Rita and Leo. The Spartans will try to win a share of the Orange title and keep Nazareth (4-4) out of the playoffs Friday.

Sitting comfortably

Montini (5-3)

The Broncos are set to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019 with five wins and plenty of playoff points. Montini will try to end a three-game losing streak against St. Laurence on Friday, playing for a share of the White title.

St. Rita (5-3)

The Mustangs return to the playoffs for a fourth straight season in coach Martin Hopkins’ first year in charge. St. Rita will try to win its first Blue game of the season and keep Southside rival Brother Rice (4-4) out of the postseason Friday.

St. Ignatius (5-3)

The Wolfpack return to the playoffs for an eighth straight season after making the Class 6A semifinals for the first time in program history last year. St. Ignatius will play Joliet Catholic on Friday for an outright Green title.

One more to go

Fenwick (4-4)

The Friars lead a group of teams who need a fifth win in order to qualify for the postseason with enough playoff points. There’s a chance this group could make the playoffs with a fourth win if there aren’t enough five-win teams because of their CCL/ESCC schedule.

Fenwick needs to shake off a double-overtime loss to DePaul Prep if they want to make the playoffs for a fourth straight season — the Friars won their first state championship in 2021. The Friars battle IC Catholic in a suburban battle in order to get in and a share of the Orange title. The two teams haven’t played against each other since at least 2004.

Nazareth (4-4)

The Roadrunners are one step away from pulling off the improbable once again, winning four straight against St. Ignatius, Fenwick, Brother Rice and Marian Catholic after starting the season 0-4. They regrouped from a 2-4 start to last season and won the Class 5A state championship.

Nazareth would have more than enough playoff points with four wins if there aren’t enough playoff teams. The Roadrunners face off against St. Francis for the first time since the two teams met in the 2014 playoffs. Nazareth will not only play for a chance to make the postseason but also earn a share of the Orange title.

Brother Rice (4-4)

The Crusaders looked locked in during their 24-7 win over Montini on Friday, and game Brother Rice needed to win in order to keep its playoff dreams alive. Brother Rice is trying to make the postseason for a fifth straight playoff, a second under coach Casey Quedenfeld.

Despite there being a chance Brother Rice makes the playoffs with four wins, Brother Rice is looking to control its own destiny when it plays St. Rita on Friday. Both teams are winless in the Blue and would like to cap the regular season with a win against their Southside rival.

Providence (4-4)

The Celtics need to have short-term memory after losing 43-9 to Mount Carmel in Week 8. They’re trying to build upon the success they had last season when they made the Class 4A title game during Tyler Plantz’ first year.

Friday’s game against Benet will be simple for both teams: Win and you’re in. The two teams have not played each other since at least the 2004 season.

Benet (4-4)

The Redwings are in the same exact position as Providence. Benet will need to quickly forget a 41-7 Week 8 loss to Loyola in order to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Benet is 0-2 in common opponents (Montini and St. Laurence) while the Celtics beat Montini 38-7 before losing 31-24 to St. Laurence.

St. Viator (4-4)

The Lions have lost three of their last four games after starting the season winning three out of its first four. During their last four games Brother Rice, Carmel, Montini and St. Ignatius, St. Viator has scored an average of 14 points and given up an average of 35.3.

St. Viator is trying to return to the playoffs for a second straight season for the first time since 2017 and will play Marmion (2-6) in order to do that. The Lions last played Marmion in 2019 and lost 14-10.

DePaul Prep (4-4)

The Rams finally got over the hump on Friday when they took down Fenwick in double overtime, arguably their biggest win in their megaconference tenure. DePaul is trying to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

It’s win and you’re in for the Rams as they cap the regular season against De La Salle and play for a potential share of the Red title. DePaul has lost two straight to the Meteors.

Hail Mary time

Marist (3-5)

What once seemed like a longshot in the middle of the season might actually happen as the RedHawks try to sneak their way into the playoffs. They haven’t missed the playoffs since 2014.

Marist needs to take care of business Friday against Niles Notre Dame (2-6) in order for that to happen. The longtime ESCC rivals will play each other for the first time since 2020, which Marist won.