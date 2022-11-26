IC Catholic runs away from Williamsville to win Class 3A state championship

CHAMPAIGN – IC Catholic’s Denzell Gibson broke free for a 51-yard touchdown run in the last two minutes of the first half, giving the Knights their first lead against Williamsville en route to a 48-17 victory in the Class 3A state championship on Friday at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

IC Catholic (13-1), which scored 48 consecutive points after falling behind 10-0, earned its sixth state title in program history, including its fourth since 2016.

The Knights won 3A state titles in 2016 and 2017 before winning the 4A title in 2018.

The fourth-seeded Knights had to fight back after falling behind 10-0 to the third-seeded Bullets (12-2), who started the scoring with a 23-yard field goal from David Jenkins with 2:22 left in the first quarter. Quarterback Jake Seman then hit Jackson Workman for a 16-yard TD with 10:15 to go in the second quarter to go up by 10.

It was all IC Catholic after that.

The Knights went on to score 13 unanswered points in the first half, cashing in their first touchdown on a 65-yard pass from quarterback Dennis Mandala to KJ Parker with 9:29 remaining in the second quarter. Parker’s 34th catch of the season also was his 16th TD.

Gibson’s 51-yard touchdown run with 1:34 left in the second quarter gave the Knights a 13-10 lead at half. IC Catholic had only 15 rushing yards about halfway through the second quarter.

IC Catholic scored on its first possession of the second half, again on a Gibson run. This time, the 6-foot, 195-pound senior scored from 34 yards out for a 20-10 lead.

Eric Karner (25-yard TD), Parker (16) and JP Schmidt (74) each had touchdown receptions in the second half. Mandala had a 44-yard touchdown run for the Knights’ final points.

Schmidt had two interceptions in the first half to lead IC Catholic’s defense.