Nazareth captures Class 5A state title in wild 45-44 shootout with Peoria

CHAMPAIGN – Zach Hayes broke toward the ball at the last second.
With Peoria trailing by one with under two minutes left, Hayes, the Nazareth senior defensive back, intercepted Peoria quarterback Tino Gist to ultimately ice the 45-44 victory in the Class 5A state final on Saturday in Champaign.
It took everything to overcome Peoria senior running back Malachi Washington’s banner day.
Washington (47 rushes, 273 rushing yards) was moments removed from scoring his sixth touchdown – tying the record for most rushing touchdowns in any class title game with 5:15 remaining. Peoria, needing one to tie, again elected to go for two.
There was little doubt who was getting the ball.
Washington broke left, but Nazareth sophomore Gabe Kaminski knifed through for the stop.
Still, Peoria (12-2) had hope after stopping Nazareth inside the 5-yard with 1:59 left.
The Lions, who last won a state title in 2016, only made it to their 24-yard line before Hayes sunk their hopes with the game-clinching interception.
Washington scored his fifth touchdown on a third-and-goal chance, and scored the two-point conversion with 7:58 remaining, to give Peoria a 38-37 lead. With the score, his 52nd of the season, Washington surpassed 2005 Morris alum John Dergo for the state record for individual rushing touchdowns in a season.
Nazareth (10-4) took a 22-14 lead into the half.
Nazareth QB Logan Malachuk finished 15 of 27 for 245 yards and two touchdowns. His lone interception came on the Roadrunners’ first Nazareth’s opening second half possession.
Peoria then converted the turnover into points as Washington scored from 16 yards out on fourth down – his first of four scores in the second half.
Twice Nazareth answered with short rushing touchdowns from Malachuk, and Brendan Flanagan’s 1-yard TD run – along with the ensuing two-point conversion from Malachuk to James Penley – with 6:19 remaining ultimately proved to be the difference.
Nazareth running back Justin Taylor scored once and finished with 108 yards on 17 carries. Penley had four catches for 102 yards. Zach Hayes (4 catches, 62 yards) and Edward McClain Jr. (3 catches, 11 yards) each hauled in TD receptions.
Washington finished with 273 yards on 47 carries. Peoria wide receiver TQ Webb had five catches for 124 yards.
