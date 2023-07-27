First-year St. Rita coach Martin Hopkins ushers in new era, style

Martin Hopkins has ushered in a fresh approach to St. Rita this summer.

The first-year coach brought in a collegiate way of practicing as he runs a high school program for the first time. The Mustangs have enjoyed the changes Hopkins made and are looking forward to seeing how it will help them in the fall.

“We all get the opportunity to flip the page with a new coach,” quarterback Jett Hilding said. “I think we’re all using that opportunity to get the best out of this season.”

The new atmosphere came after Hopkins returned to St. Rita after former coach Todd Kuska announced his retirement. The Mustangs, including Hopkins, won a state title under Kuska during his 25 years leading the program.

Hopkins said St. Rita has spent more time in the weight room and the classroom looking at film. The Mustangs have quickly learned why they train and study the way they do with the results they’ve seen so far in practice.

St. Rita still does a lot of the same practices that it’s always done, but Hopkins and some new coaches have brought in a more youthful atmosphere that the Mustangs have enjoyed.

“I think they’re really enjoying it, especially when the music is playing,” defensive back Zack Clark said. “It’s just good to see some guys enjoying themselves on the field.”

The changes have also come to how the team will run its defense. Hopkins and Clark said the new defensive scheme will allow the Mustangs to play more freely in the secondary, which they hope will lead to more interceptions.

Clark will need to lead the way with the Mustangs losing some Division-I talent from last season’s defense. Defensive lineman Pat Farrell (Illinois), linebacker Matt Kingsbury (Minnesota) and safety Johnny Schmitt (Illinois) all led a defense that helped the Mustangs reach the Class 7A semifinals last season.

Hopkins is encouraged by the returning talent the Mustangs feature. Defensive linemen Raymone Saffold and John Perry, defensive back Conner Artis and linebacker James Kingsbury will all join Clark in trying to lead the defense.

“We’re still making little mistakes that we can fix,” Clark said. “But it’s good, I like it. You’re just really out there, trying to make plays, it’s just a really good defense.”

Offensively, Hopkins won’t change much. St. Rita will continue to focus on running the ball and the Mustangs return one of the best rushers in the state in DJ Stewart. The 6-foot, 130-pound running back ran for 1,362 yards on 233 carries, scoring nine touchdowns.

Hilding will return for his second season at quarterback after splitting time at the position last year and running backs Nick Herman, David DeLacy and Nehemiah Brown will all try to make their presence on the varsity roster. But Hopkins is happy to have Stewart’s stability back.

“It means a lot,” Hopkins said of Stewart. “His play speaks for itself. We’re going to show more of what he can do in the pass game as well, his run game speaks for itself. He’s a dual-threat back, he can catch the ball in the backfield.”

St. Rita will also change divisions in the CCL/ESCC, moving up to the Blue. Hopkins knows how tough it can be to play in the Blue and knows his schedule, which will feature Kenwood, Joliet Catholic and St. Francis Wheaton, will present plenty of challenges, but he’s not worried about wins and losses.

As long as the Mustangs have experience of how to play against some of the best teams in the state, he’s confident St. Rita can make a deep postseason run.

“There’s no point in trying to find your way around into the playoffs,” Hopkins said. “If you deserve to be in it, you’ll find your way in based on your record.”