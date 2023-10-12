IHSA football playoff outlook for CCL/ESCC teams

Plenty of CCL/ESCC teams are battling for a spot in the playoffs as the regular season enters its final two weeks. Here are where each playoff-hopeful team stands before Week 8 kicks off.

Locked in

Loyola (7-0)

The Ramblers kept the longest playoff streak in the CCL/ESCC alive, making it to for the 20th straight postseason — there was no playoff held during the Spring 2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The defending Class 8A state champions have won three state titles during that span and competed in four more championship games.

Loyola will now play for seeding in the Class 8A bracket and a CCL/ESCC Blue title. It ends the regular season against Benet (4-3) and a huge matchup with Mount Carmel (7-0).

Mount Carmel (7-0)

The Caravan return to the playoffs yet again after another dominating season. The defending Class 7A state champions have made the postseason each season since 1986 with the exception of 2016, winning 13 state championships and five more title games during that time.

Like the Ramblers, Mount Carmel will play for seeding and a Blue championship. The Caravan end the regular season against Providence (4-3) and Loyola.

St. Laurence (6-1)

The Vikings are set to make their return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019, head coach Adam Nissen’s first season as the program’s leader. They’ve already matched their most wins during a regular season since 2017 when the program finished the season 6-3.

St. Laurence will try to win their seventh game during a regular season for the first time since 2015 and has already earned a share of the White title. The Vikings take on St. Rita (4-3) on Friday and end the year against Montini (5-2).

Carmel (6-1)

The Corsairs are returning to the playoffs for a second straight season for the first time since 2011. They won their opener in the Class 5A playoffs last season by beating Noble/Bulls before losing to Sycamore in the second round.

Carmel will try to win seven games during a regular season for the first time since 2010 and have already earned a share of the Purple Crown. It will end the season and Niles Notre Dame (2-5) and St. Patrick (2-5).

Sitting comfortably

Joliet Catholic (5-2)

The Hilltoppers are set to return to the playoffs for the fifth straight postseason with five wins and a strong schedule that will provide enough playoff points. They’ve won two state titles during that time and will make the playoffs in five of Jake Jaworski’s six seasons that a playoff was held.

Joliet Catholic can better its spot in the playoffs and win a Green title in the last two weeks. The Hilltoppers will play Marmion (2-5) and St. Ignatius (4-3) to end the year.

IC Catholic (5-2)

The Knights will make their return to the playoffs for an eighth straight season after picking up some strong wins in their first season in the CCL/ESCC. The defending Class 3A state champions have won four state titles during that playoff streak.

IC Catholic will try to earn a share of the Orange title while also managing its health after competing in the megaconference. The Knights will travel to De La Salle (3-4) in Week 8 and will finish the regular season against Fenwick (4-3).

St. Francis quarterback Alessio Milivojevic completes a 45-yard pass to teammate Tanner Glock against IC Catholic Prep in Wheaton this season. The Spartans are making a strong push for the playoffs this season. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

St. Francis (5-2)

Like IC Catholic, St. Francis has shown it can compete in the CCL/ESCC, pulling out three straight impressive wins. The Spartans will return to the playoffs for a fifth straight season and try to build off their semifinal appearance in the Class 5A playoffs.

St. Francis will be tested as it tries to improve its seeding and compete for a share of the Orange title. The Spartans will travel to Leo (2-5) on Saturday and then finish up against Nazareth (3-4).

Montini (5-2)

The Broncos are set to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019 after starting the season 5-0. They’ll try to get back to their winning ways when they made the playoffs from 1993 to 2019 and won six state titles and competed in three more championship games.

Montini will try to break a two-game losing streak and earn a share of the White title with St. Laurence. The Broncos travel to Brother Rice (3-4) on Friday and then end the year in a big game against St. Laurence.

One more to go

St. Rita (4-3)

The Mustangs lead a group where one more win likely guarantees a spot in the playoffs given how many playoff points playing in the CCL/ESCC earns a team. First-year coach Martin Hopkins is trying to continue the program’s success and make the playoffs for a fourth straight season — the Mustangs competed in two state title games during that time.

St. Rita will have some rivalry games as it pushes for the playoffs. Neighborhood rival St. Laurence comes to St. Rita on Friday and then the Mustangs end the year against Southside and CCL/ESCC Blue rival Brother Rice.

St. Ignatius (4-3)

The Wolfpack have won three of their last four as they try to build upon their recent postseason success. They’ll try to return to the playoffs for an eighth straight season after making the Class 6A semifinals for the first time in program history.

St. Ignatius will get a chance to play for a Green title while making its playoff push led by Ohio State commit Justin Scott. The Wolfpack travel to St. Viator (4-3) on Friday before playing Joliet Catholic for a Green title to end the season.

Fenwick (4-3)

The Friars will need to right the ship after losing to Nazareth and Mount Carmel, respectively. They’re looking for offensive consistency as they try to make the playoffs for a fourth straight season — the Friars won their first state championship in 2021.

Fenwick will play two playoff-hopeful teams while trying to earn a share of the Orange title. The Friars travel to DePaul Prep (3-4) on Friday before facing off against suburban rival IC Catholic.

Providence (4-3)

The Celtics have teetered around .500 for much of the season and will need to end up on the right side once the season ends. They’re trying to build upon the success they had last season when they made the Class 4A title game during Tyler Plantz’ first year.

Providence’s road to the playoffs won’t have an easy start. The Celtics will travel to Mount Carmel on Friday before capping the year at home against Benet (4-3) in what could be a game where the winner enters the playoffs.

Benet (4-3)

The Redwings will need to improve their CCL/ESCC performance if they want to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019. They’ve picked up wins against De La Salle (3-4) and St. Patrick (2-5) but lost to IC Catholic, Montini and St. Laurence.

Benet will face a tall task like Providence. The Redwings will travel to Loyola on Saturday before playing Providence for a chance to make the playoffs.

St. Viator (4-3)

The Lions got back on the winning side Friday by taking down Montini after losing two straight to Brother Rice and Carmel, respectively. They’ll try to return to the playoffs for the second straight season for the first time since 2017.

St. Viator’s road to the playoffs won’t be easy. The Lions host St. Ignatius on Friday, who itself is fighting for its own playoff life before ending the season against Marmion.

Some work left to do

Brother Rice (3-4)

The Crusaders will need to win their next two games to guarantee themselves a spot in the playoffs, though there is a chance four wins could get them in with their playoff points if there aren’t enough five-win teams. They’re trying to make the postseason for a fifth straight playoff, a second under coach Casey Quedenfeld.

After taking down Maine South 10-7 to start the season, Brother Rice has struggled to come away in close games, most recently falling 31-30 to Nazareth on Friday. The Crusaders will have a tough end playing Montini on Friday and then St. Rita to end the season.

Nazareth (3-4)

The Roadrunners are trying to pull off the improbable once again, winning three straight after starting the season 0-4. They regrouped from a 2-4 start to last season and won the Class 5A state championship.

Like Brother Rice, the Roadrunners would have more than enough playoff points if they got to four wins and there aren’t enough playoff teams. Nazareth has a tall task to end the season, though, playing Marian Catholic (3-4) on Friday before ending the year with St. Francis.

Marian Catholic (3-4)

The Spartans start off a string of Red teams that all sit at 3-4 and are fighting for their playoff lives needing to win two games. They’re trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and the first time under coach Nick Lopez.

Marian has already earned a share of the Red title with its 2-0 start but winning the division won’t guarantee it a spot in the playoffs since the division only has four teams. The Spartans will need to start its push with a big upset by taking down Nazareth on Friday before ending the regular season against Leo.

DePaul Prep (3-4)

The Rams picked up a big CCL/ESCC win Friday when they took down Niles Notre Dame 35-7 to keep themselves alive in the playoff hunt. They’re trying to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

DePaul will need to come ahead in some close games, something it’s struggled with this season. The Rams host Fenwick on Friday before traveling to De La Salle (3-4) to cap the season.

De La Salle (3-4)

The Meteors have played around .500 for much of the regular season and will need to win two more games to get in. They’re trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

De La Salle faces a tough home test against the IC Catholic on Friday before ending the season against DePaul Prep, a game that could decide who enters the playoffs.

Hail Mary time

Marist (2-5)

The RedHawks might be one of the few teams that could still make the playoffs if they end the season with four wins and there aren’t enough playoff teams because of their strong schedule. They haven’t missed the playoffs since 2014.

Marist has a favorable road to keep their playoff hopes alive but it will need to play a complete game like it did against Brother Rice in Week 2. The RedHawks take on St. Patrick on Friday before finishing the season against Niles Notre Dame.

Niles Notre Dame (2-5)

The Dons fall into the same boat as the RedHawks given their Green conference schedule. They’re trying to make it two straight playoff appearances.

It won’t be an easy road for Niles Notre Dame. They travel to Carmel on Friday before taking on Marist to finish the season in what could be an important game for both teams.