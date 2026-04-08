Take a culinary tour along Joliet’s Route 66

Joliet, a quintessential Route 66 town - known for its exciting attractions and rich history, has become a culinary hotspot for food lovers of all kinds. Whether you’re visiting for a day or a weekend, the city’s diverse dining scene offers something for every palate.

Al’s Steakhouse is a classic Route 66 dining destination. As one of the oldest restaurants in town, Al’s has earned a reputation for its perfectly charbroiled steaks, particularly their signature Grecian-style cuts made with Angus beef. Each steak is served with a double-baked potato, creating the perfect combination of flavors. For those seeking something more decadent, Al’s also offers dishes like Oysters Rockefeller, Escargot De Jonghe and Cold Water Lobster, making it a great choice for both steak lovers and seafood aficionados. If you’re looking for comfort food, the Prime Rib is a popular choice that never disappoints.

Another must-visit spot is Cut 158 Chophouse, located next to the iconic Rialto Square Theatre. This trendy steakhouse offers an upscale, yet welcoming, atmosphere perfect for a pre-show dinner or a night out. The menu features a variety of high-quality beef cuts, fresh seafood and delicious vegetable dishes. Guests can pair their meals with craft beers, fine wines, or a selection of whiskey. Whether you’re savoring a perfectly cooked steak or enjoying a cocktail, Cut 158 is the ideal location for those looking for a top-tier dining experience.

A short drive from the bustling downtown area, Bishops Hill offers the perfect destination for a nightcap. Situated in a striking limestone castle that once served as the headquarters for the Joliet Catholic Diocese, Bishops Hill now is home to an award-winning winery. It’s the perfect destination for wine lovers who appreciate a tranquil setting and top-quality wines. The 2018 Cab Sav and 2020 Petite Sirah are standouts, with the latter winning a gold medal at the San Francisco International Wine Competition.

For those looking for light fare and delicious coffee creations, Jitters Coffee House is a local favorite. Housed in a charming historic storefront, Jitters serves up freshly brewed coffee, smoothies and a variety of breakfast and lunch options, including pastries, sandwiches, and desserts. It’s a great place to recharge before heading out to explore the rest of Joliet’s attractions. The cozy atmosphere invites visitors to settle in, making it the perfect spot to unwind or plan the next leg of your journey.

For something truly unique, Social Butterfly Coffee has quickly become a local favorite. Known for its homemade organic syrups, locally baked sourdough pastries and seasonal handcrafted drinks - Social Butterfly offers a cozy coffeehouse experience. With an emphasis on culture, music, and community, this trendy spot regularly hosts events such as concerts, open mics and even a Pilates and Lattes series.

Harrahs Casino’s on-site dining offerings includes The Reserve, an upscale steakhouse that serves up sizzling steaks, fresh seafood and other signature dishes. For a more casual meal try Cross Street Grill, where guests grab a craft burger right on the casino floor. If you’re looking for a quiet drink, head over to Sheer, Harrah’s ambient cocktail bar – where you can relax with friends and enjoy a variety of handcrafted cocktails.

Tortazo, a Mexican restaurant by the celebrated chef Rick Bayless located inside Harrah’s Joliet, offers an exciting selection of bold, flavorful dishes. Known for his expertise in Mexican cuisine, Bayless’ Tortazo focuses on fresh, vibrant offerings like tacos, quesadillas, and burritos, using authentic ingredients and traditional cooking techniques.

For dining, the new Joliet Hollywood Casino doesn’t disappoint. Sorellina by Giada, an eatery concept by celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, serves an upscale menu of Italian-American fusion dishes. Meanwhile, the Boulevard Food & Drink Hall brings together a mix of Chicago favorites like Antique Taco and Pretty Cool Ice Cream, alongside Five50 Pizza, which specializes in Nepalese wood-fired pizza, and Lucky Goat, a vibrant new American burger spot by celebrity chef Stephanie Izard. The dining experiences cater to all tastes, from casual bites to fine dining.