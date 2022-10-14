Dining Destinations In Picturesque Pontiac

Old Log Cabin

18700 Old U.S. Route 66, Pontiac

815-842-2908

Have a delicious home-cooked meal and enjoy a slice of made-from-scratch pie at Pontiac’s Old Log Cabin. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and also featuring a full-service bar, the quintessential Route 66 dining establishment has welcomed guests from around the globe with a delicious home-style menu and a friendly throwback atmosphere.

ACRESinn Market-Café and Restaurant

107 W. Madison St., Pontiac

AcresInn.com

If fresh, honest ingredients like freshly baked bread and house-made pickles are what you’re looking for, then head over to the eclectic ACRESinn – a micro market and delectable restaurant. You’ll find menu items made with carefully sourced ingredients and local produce. A commitment to quality ingredients and innovative offerings can be found across the whole menu – from a robust sandwich selection to Tex-Mex to Boozy Milkshakes made with regional spirits.

Bernardi’s II

123 N. Mill St., Pontiac

BernardisRestaurants.com

Looking for a 1930s throwback supper club experience? Then look no further than Bernardi’s II, an iconic Pontiac restaurant that has been serving up Italian-American fare since 1933. Famous for their supermarket brand of Mona’s northern Italian pastas, this third-generation of mom-and-pop restaurant owners is producing authentic Italian dishes that locals and travelers alike have come to know and love. Menu favorites include steaks, chops and chicken, but order anything “family style,” and they’ll add a side of spaghetti and ravioli to your dish.

David’s Food and Spirits

624 W. Howard St., Pontiac

815-842-0326, Facebook at tinyurl.com/y2k36e8u

This repurposed historic dry goods store serves up delicious American fare Tuesday through Saturday. David’s Food and Spirits specializes in steaks and chops, and offers a wide array of beef, pork and chicken dishes. You’ll also find seafood options and more on their daily specials list. Fan-favorites include the cod, salmon, crab cakes, shrimp and “the best seafood fettuccine around.”

DeLongs’ Casual Dining & Spirits

201 N. Mill St., Pontiac

DeLongsCasualDining.com

Located in a historic corner building on Pontiac’s beautiful town square, you’ll find DeLongs’ Casual Dining & Spirits. Known for their house garlic and butter sauce, you’ll find expertly cooked burgers and steaks on the menu, paired with seasoned fries or a twice-baked. The DeLongs’ expansive menu features something for everyone from homemade soups and appetizers to entree-size salads and sandwiches. Looking for more throwback fun? Enjoy a Route 66 brand soda in a variety of flavors.

Edinger’s Filling Station

423 W. Madison St., Pontiac

facebook.com/edingersfillingstation

Once a small service garage on Route 66, Edinger’s is now filling up hungry visitors instead of vehicles. This popular breakfast-lunch-brunch place, which starts hopping at 6:30 a.m., features build-your-own omelets and fan-favorite biscuits and gravy. Lunch is on offer until 2 p.m. weekdays. Don’t miss a chance to visit this immaculately themed Route 66 dining stop.