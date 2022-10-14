Dining Destinations In Picturesque Pontiac

Old Log Cabin
18700 Old U.S. Route 66, Pontiac
815-842-2908
Have a delicious home-cooked meal and enjoy a slice of made-from-scratch pie at Pontiac’s Old Log Cabin. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and also featuring a full-service bar, the quintessential Route 66 dining establishment has welcomed guests from around the globe with a delicious home-style menu and a friendly throwback atmosphere.
ACRESinn Market-Café and Restaurant
107 W. Madison St., Pontiac
If fresh, honest ingredients like freshly baked bread and house-made pickles are what you’re looking for, then head over to the eclectic ACRESinn – a micro market and delectable restaurant. You’ll find menu items made with carefully sourced ingredients and local produce. A commitment to quality ingredients and innovative offerings can be found across the whole menu – from a robust sandwich selection to Tex-Mex to Boozy Milkshakes made with regional spirits.
Bernardi’s II
123 N. Mill St., Pontiac
Looking for a 1930s throwback supper club experience? Then look no further than Bernardi’s II, an iconic Pontiac restaurant that has been serving up Italian-American fare since 1933. Famous for their supermarket brand of Mona’s northern Italian pastas, this third-generation of mom-and-pop restaurant owners is producing authentic Italian dishes that locals and travelers alike have come to know and love. Menu favorites include steaks, chops and chicken, but order anything “family style,” and they’ll add a side of spaghetti and ravioli to your dish.
David’s Food and Spirits
624 W. Howard St., Pontiac
815-842-0326, Facebook at tinyurl.com/y2k36e8u
This repurposed historic dry goods store serves up delicious American fare Tuesday through Saturday. David’s Food and Spirits specializes in steaks and chops, and offers a wide array of beef, pork and chicken dishes. You’ll also find seafood options and more on their daily specials list. Fan-favorites include the cod, salmon, crab cakes, shrimp and “the best seafood fettuccine around.”
DeLongs’ Casual Dining & Spirits
201 N. Mill St., Pontiac
Located in a historic corner building on Pontiac’s beautiful town square, you’ll find DeLongs’ Casual Dining & Spirits. Known for their house garlic and butter sauce, you’ll find expertly cooked burgers and steaks on the menu, paired with seasoned fries or a twice-baked. The DeLongs’ expansive menu features something for everyone from homemade soups and appetizers to entree-size salads and sandwiches. Looking for more throwback fun? Enjoy a Route 66 brand soda in a variety of flavors.
Edinger’s Filling Station
423 W. Madison St., Pontiac
facebook.com/edingersfillingstation
Once a small service garage on Route 66, Edinger’s is now filling up hungry visitors instead of vehicles. This popular breakfast-lunch-brunch place, which starts hopping at 6:30 a.m., features build-your-own omelets and fan-favorite biscuits and gravy. Lunch is on offer until 2 p.m. weekdays. Don’t miss a chance to visit this immaculately themed Route 66 dining stop.