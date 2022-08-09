The Tenderloin Trail: Five Nostalgic Dining Destinations On Route 66

Aficionados in search of their #1 breaded pork tenderloin (known affectionately as a ‘BPT’) need look no further than this website. We have asked and you’ve responded as to your favorite spots along the Mother Road. Here are just a few that you love listed from North to South.
Joliet Route 66 Diner
22 West Clinton Street, Joliet, IL
815-690-3505
Hours: Daily 6:30am-2pm
We’ve included this great place because of its old school charm and menu items. If you want their BPT, you can only get it on Thursdays, and it’s served throwback style, open faced with mashed and gravy.
JC’s Catchers Tap
1723 North Center Street, Crest Hill, IL
815-727-3435
Hours: Tu-Su 10:30am-1/2am Mo Noon-1am
Locals have raved about JC’s Catchers Tap’s BPT for years so here it is. Described as thicker than most with excellent breading and seasoning. Simple but delicious keeps bringing us back to this Crest Hill location.
Stagecoach Eatery Saloon
1028 S State Street, Lockport, IL
815-524-7474
Hours: Daily 11am-1/2am
Hungry regulars rave about their ‘crispy pork tenderloin’ sandwich featuring a large, hand pounded pork tenderloin that is deep fried and served on a brioche bun with pickle, onion and finished off with chipotle mayo. Interesting sides include corn bread casserole, pasta or potato salad and house made tots to name a few. For more info, visit: TheLockportStagecoach.com
Old Route 66 Family Restaurant
105 S Old Rt 66, Dwight, IL
815-584-2920
Hours: Daily 6am-9/10pm
Almost a museum itself, this place is full of Route 66 memorabilia everywhere you look. Breakfast,lunch and kids menus. Don’t Forget to check out their BPT served traditional style; giant hand pounded and deep fried, or hot open faced with mashed and gravy. More info, visit: Route66Restaurant.com
Bernardi’s II Restaurant
123 North Mill Street, Pontiac, IL
815-842-1198
Hours: We-Th 4pm-8pm Fr-Sa 4pm-9:30pm Su 3pm-8:30pm
Created in-house, hand pounded, breaded pork tenderloin is always on the menu here at Bernardi’s.Known for their family of Italian restaurants, they carry on the hand-crafted traditions like homemade pastas, sausages and their BPT. For more info, visit: BernardisRestaurants.Com