For Great Tenderloins Along Route 66, Visit The Grill at Fritz’s Pour House

The Grill at Fritz’s Pour House

1511 Plainfield Road, Joliet, IL

815-729-1530

You spoke and we listened, so here by popular demand is the much-loved breaded pork tenderloin at The Grill at Fritz’s Pour House. Your reviews included what you love the most about this BPT...’hand pounded’ and ‘just the right thicknesses’ were top comments finishing with ‘crispy on the outside, tender on the inside’.

Fresh, scratch kitchen features a wide array of choices from oxtail to grilled steaks and fresh seafood like mussels and oysters. And for you history buffs, the building was originally designed and contracted as a mobile gas station way back in the 1930′s and then one of Joliet’s first air-conditioned restaurants named ‘Freds’.

So, enjoy some great food, American nostalgia and wash it all down with a fresh beer here at The Grill at Fritz’s Pour House.