Former Kankakee lineman Marques Easley transfers to Purdue

Kankakee's Marques Easley communicates to the offensive line during the Kays' 39-13 loss to East St. Louis in the IHSA Class 6A quarterfinal game on Nov. 11, 2024. (File Photo)

One of the latest NCAA Division I football players to take advantage of the transfer portal has native roots in Kankakee. Marques Easley, a 2024 Kankakee graduate, announced Saturday that he is transferring from Georgia to Purdue.

Easley graduated Kankakee as 247 Sports’ 161st ranked overall recruit in the nation, the 14th-ranked offensive tackle and fifth-ranked Illinois prospect. He redshirted his first season at Georgia, appearing in two games, and will have four years of eligibility as a Boilermaker.

The former four-star recruit entered the transfer portal on April 17 following an indefinite suspension issued last month after alleged involvement in an automobile accident.

Easley is the fourth former Kankakee area prep football standout to transfer at the Division I level this offseason. His former Kankakee teammate Naz Hill, a defensive back and 2023 graduate, transferred from Wyoming to Southern Illinois. Offensive lineman Keagan Trost, a 2019 Kankakee graduate, will spend his final season of college football at Missouri after spending last year at Wake Forest. Running back Jaydon Wright, a 2024 Bishop McNamara graduate, is in the transfer portal after redshirting at Minnesota last fall.