Former Manteno Panther, current Illini Josh Gesky to host summer linemen camp

One of the best offensive linemen in the Big Ten will be returning home next month to host his inaugural youth football camp.

Josh Gesky, a two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten and Academic All-Big Ten guard at the University of Illinois, and a 2021 Manteno graduate, will host the first Josh Gesky Youth Offensive Line Camp Saturday, May 17. The camp will be held at Legacy Park, 1725 N. Maple St., Manteno.

The camp will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and will feature a day of offensive line instruction, obstacle courses, games and prizes. Campers must be in grades 5-8.

The cost of the camp is $75, which includes a shirt and exercise band. All proceeds will go to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Manteno.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/42LfXjb. After registration, an email with payment options will be sent. Payments are due Wednesday, April 30.

For questions or more information, email joshgeskyfootballcamp@gmail.com