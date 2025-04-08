Anthony Mancilla to fight for Golden Gloves championship Friday

The championship round of the Chicago Golden Gloves boxing tournament is this week, and the area will once again be represented locally by Gold Star Gym.

Anthony Mancilla, a 2021 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate, will be boxing for the 132-pound open title against Fransisco Delacruz Friday as part of the three-day championship round that begins Thursday.

The Chicago Golden Gloves tournament is held at at Cicero stadium, 1909 S. Laramie in Cicero. Boxing begins each night at 7 p.m. General admission, reserved and VIP tickets can all be purchases at chicagogoldengloves.org/tickets.

Mancilla, who finished second in the 125-pound open division last year, is looking for his second title in three years. In 2023, he won the 132-pound open division.