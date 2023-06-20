Holderman making a home both in Pittsburgh and Pirates' bullpen

Fresh off of his first All-Star break as a Major League Baseball player, one that perfectly coincided with his first professional trip to hometown Wrigley Field and allowed a little extra time with the friends and family who helped guide him to the show, Colin Holderman was preparing for the second half of the season as a rookie middle reliever for the World Series-contending New York Mets when he got the cold reminder that baseball is a business.

Hours ahead of the Mets’ matchup with the San Diego Padres, he learned he was being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates for first baseman Daniel Vogelbach.

“It was a shock. ... I got a little tug on my jersey; ‘Hey, come to the manager’s office,’” Holderman recalled of his last moments with the Mets. “I figured I was going to Triple-A because [Mets pitcher] Trevor May was coming back [from the injured list], and I had [minor league] options, so I figured that’s what it was; then, they told me I was going to Pittsburgh.”

Holderman made the drive from the Big Apple to the Steel City, where the Pirates made use of his minor league options and sent him to Triple-A Indianapolis until their moves at the trade deadline allowed him a spot as a Buc.

He made his Pirates debut Aug. 2 and was the winning pitcher of record after a hitless inning of relief in a 5-3 home win against the Milwaukee Brewers, quickly acclimating himself to the city affectionately known as Grittsburgh.

“After my first outing at home, I felt this was home,” Holderman said. “It was a grinder outing. ... It was real, and it was awesome.”

The city known for its blue-collar attitude and stunning bridges also has become the city that, for Holderman and his wife, Casey, quickly has gone from feeling like home to being home.

“I love Pittsburgh; the vibe fits, and I really enjoy it,” Holderman said. “It’s really gritty and they care, and the fans have been here.

“We’re making a push; I love where I live and am having a blast.”

Holderman went from the Mets, the first-place team in the National League East at the time of his trade, to Pittsburgh, which was 16 games below .500 at 39-55. But in 2023, the Pirates have been one of the darlings of baseball, spending the season at or near the top of the NL Central. At the time of print, they sit at 34-36 and are 2½games behind Milwaukee for first place in the division.

While the Pirates’ early-season success has been somewhat of a surprise to casual fans around the league, Holderman said he knew after the team made offseason acquisitions such as the return of former Pirate and 2013 NL MVP Andrew McCutchen and veteran first baseman Carlos Santana — veteran leaders just as important off the field as on it — that the Buccos could put together the kind of season they now are compiling.

“We knew with some of the moves we made in the offseason we could surprise some people coming into the year, and I’m glad we’ve been doing it so far,” Holderman said. “Hopefully, we can keep it rolling, stay consistent and finish strong.”

Although he was picked up last season, after being shut down for the season after just nine appearances with Pittsburgh in 2022, Holderman’s emergence as the team’s setup man this season has been arguably just as vital as the veteran pickups the team made.

He won the setup spot out of spring training, serving as the final bridge between the starting rotation and All-Star closer David Bednar, thriving as one of the top eighth-inning guys in baseball this season.

“We have an All-Star closer, and I knew coming in he would be the closer, so I wanted the next best job and was able to win it,” Holderman said. “It was a great feeling to come out of the spring, come out on Opening Day and get the hold.”

He was the first pitcher in the MLB to record 10 holds this season. A hold is when a relief pitcher enters the game with either a three-run lead or less and records an out or enters the game on the bases, at the plate or on deck and records an out and is the perfect statistic for one with the Holderman surname to excel at recording.

At the time of print, Holderman has 12 holds, tied for 10th in all of baseball. He has an 0-1 record in 24 2/3 innings (26 appearances) with a 4.01 earned run average and 28 strikeouts. (Editor’s note: Holderman was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right wrist inflammation).

Holderman credited the Pirates’ staff and his training team in Texas, Driveline, for helping him begin to realize his potential. And while he’s found a fit in the bullpen for the Pirates, not only has Pittsburgh become home for the Holdermans but it’s also where they will start their family, with Colin and Casey expecting a daughter in November.

“We’ve been wanting to start a family and just recently found out we’re having a girl, so I couldn’t be more excited,” Holderman said. “I knew I was going to be a girl dad, and when we found that out, to solidify that and prepare for that, is awesome.

“Casey’s excited; she’s been doing well; so far, we’ve found out it’s a healthy baby, and we’re super excited.”

As the Pirates reach the dog days of summer, they’ll look to solidify themselves as a bona fide playoff contender as Holderman will rehab his injury and look to return to the stellar form he’s found this season.

And whatever this season, and the seasons after, have in store for Holderman and his career, Pittsburgh always will be home.

Aside from Holderman, the Daily Journal area is also represented at the MLB level by Braidwood native and 2016 Reed-Custer graduate Brent Headrick. Headrick, who made his Major League debut with the Minnesota Twins in April, was recalled from Triple A St. Paul ahead of Saturday's home game against the Detroit Tigers.

Headrick earned his first career victory in Saturday's 2-0 win against the Tigers. The southpaw entered the game with two outs in the third inning and allowed a hit, a walk and struck out two in 2 1/3 shutout innings. Because Headrick was the pitcher when the game became official after the fifth inning, and the Twins were winning, he was credited with the win. He's made four appearances with the Twins this season and is 1-0 with a save and a 2.53 ERA in 10 2/3 innings.