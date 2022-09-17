FOOTBALL: Kays celebrate Homecoming in dominant fashion over Manual

KANKAKEE — Graduates of Kankakee, Westview and Eastridge returned to Kankakee High School for a Homecoming football game it had never witnessed before, returning to their roots to watch their defending state runner-up Kays host Peoria Manual in a Homecoming matchup the Kays entered with as much fanfare as ever.

The Kays celebrated with a quick and easy 49-0 running clock win over Peoria, led by Demere Turner and Larenz Walters, who each scored two touchdowns apiece in the win.

Kankakee’s record improved to 3-1 on the season with the nonconference victory.

“I thought we played a great game in all three facets,” said Kankakee coach Derek Hart. “We executed the way we know how to.”

Kankakee wasted no time putting points on the board, scoring on its first play from scrimmage when Turner darted for a 52-yard touchdown, putting the Kays up 7-0.

“Demere got us going tonight early and then everyone else gave us big contributions from there,” Hart said. “We have so many guys to feed. It’s a good problem to have.”

Tony Phillips scored on the Kays’ second play from scrimmage on a 47-yard run to extend the lead to 14-0.

Early in the second quarter, quarterback Larenz Walters made a few defenders miss before gliding into the endzone to make the score 21-0.

“My receivers weren’t open right away, so I had to use my feet,” Walters said. “I love using my arm to make plays but I’ll use my legs when I need to. I knew if I just made one guy miss, I’d get in the endzone.”

Three minutes later, Jyaire Hill lined up under center and used his All-American track speed to get to the edge of the defense and was off to the races for a 12-yard touchdown run.

CaRon Johnson intercepted a pass on the final play of the first half and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown to give Kankakee a 35-0 lead at halftime.

During halftime, members of last year’s IHSA State championship boys and girls track and field teams received their state championship rings to celebrate the first state championships in the history of Kankakee’s athletic program.

“I’m stoked about it,” Hill said about getting his ring at halftime. “I’m proud of the accomplishment. I’m still taking it all in but it was a great moment.”

Early in the third quarter, Walters tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Quan McElroy to give the Kays a 41-0 running clock lead and keep the good times rolling.

“[Peoria Manual] ran a single high safety, I saw that Quan was one-on-one with the corner,” Walters said, “I knew I had to just trust him and throw it up to him and let him make a play and I knew he would go up and get it.”

Turner found paydirt for his second rushing touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter to give Kankakee the 49-0 blowout victory to cap off a special day at Kankakee.

“We had a big pep rally earlier at school and the community came out to support us tonight,” Walters said. “Everyone had a good time and we came out with a big win.”

Kankakee has outscored its last three opponents by a combined score of 151-0 in the wake of its season-opening 2-0 loss at Nazareth.

“Really from here on out, it’s us against us; that’s the way we look at it in practice,” Hart said. “We just have to stay locked in and stay focused on what we’re doing and not worry too much about what others are doing.

“I thought we did a good job of that this week but we’ve still got to keep getting better.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Kankakee hosts Thornwood Friday for a 7 p.m. Southland Conference matchup.