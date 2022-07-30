Ten on IX: Deb Johnston

Whether it be boys or girls athletics, few people, if any, have been as dedicated to area sports as Deb Johnston.

A 1971 graduate of East Ridge High School in Kankakee, a year before Title IX was passed, Johnston never had the chance to earn a college scholarship, something she was mindful of when she returned to Kankakee in 1978 and never forgot.

“I think because I wasn’t given that opportunity I really made it a point early on, especially with basketball and softball, to give the kids as much of an opportunity to go on, get a scholarship and perform at the next level as much as possible,” Johnston said. “I really made it a point to get these kids to understand the privilege to do something that wasn’t offered a generation or two before them.”

Johnston was a freshman on the Illinois State University golf team, a team that didn’t offer scholarships, when Title IX was passed, and was a senior the year the team issued its first scholarship. Her coach, Dr. Laurie Mabry, was on the senate subcommittee that created Title IX, something Johnston didn’t fully grasp as a college student.

“The reality in what she did was so important and in hindsight, I know that now,” Johnston said. “She sat us down and told us what was going on, and how important it was, and what she taught me as a coach was to listen to your kids and your team.”

Johnston made it such a point to do that, that in addition to her various roles at East Ridge and West View High Schools in Kankakee, which included coaching different sports at different schools at the same time, she has served in roles from teaching PE to working on the Kankakee Holiday Tournament committee to serving as a member of the school board.

Her coaching career began when she started the girls golf team at East Ridge in 1978-79, leading to a fun and friendly rivalry with the Jo Grogran-led West View squad, Grogan serving as another area pillar of girls sports after serving in various coaching roles at Kankakee for almost 50 years, most notably swimming and diving. Johnston’s career as a coach was rejuvenated just this week when she returned as the Kankakee Junior High softball coach while head coach Allie VadeBoncouer is on maternity leave.

“As long as I’m alive it’s always gonna be my program and my field,” Johnston said. “I know it’s not, but in my mind it is, so of course I would come back and help.”