What to Know About Seasonal Affective Disorder

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a subtype of depression characterized by the onset of depressive symptoms during particular seasons—most commonly fall and winter. The condition is significant both in its impact and prevalence: in the United States, about 5% of adults experience SAD in a given year.

The condition is particularly relevant in states with long, dark winters. For example, in Illinois—where winter daylight hours are limited and the weather can be harsh—residents are notably vulnerable to seasonal mood shifts.

Symptoms of SAD resemble those of major depressive disorder, but often include distinctive features such as increased sleep (hypersomnia), carbohydrate cravings, weight gain, and low energy.

Because SAD emerges predictably each year in susceptible individuals, understanding its causes is important. The leading theories focus on the reduced sunlight in winter months affecting biological systems: one model implicates a misalignment of the body’s internal clock (circadian rhythm), another points to altered levels of mood-regulating neurotransmitters like serotonin, and still another implicates excessive production of melatonin (which promotes sleep).

In terms of treatment, several modalities are available. Light therapy (exposure to bright artificial light during morning hours) has demonstrated effectiveness for the winter-pattern form of SAD. Psychotherapy (such as cognitive behavioral therapy), antidepressant medication, and vitamin D supplementation are also options in various circumstances.

Seasonal Affective Disorder unfortunately affects a meaningful portion of the population, especially in regions such as Illinois where winter conditions intensify the risk. With identifiable patterns, known contributing factors, and effective treatments, increased awareness and early intervention can help reduce its impact on an individual’s daily functioning and quality of life.

For more information about Seasonal Affective Disorder, or to schedule a counseling appointment with Brandon Douglas, LCPC, PLLC, please contact:

Brandon Douglas, LCPC, PLLC

8 Heritage Plaza

Bourbonnais, IL 60914

Ph: (708) 248-2670

Email: bdouglascounseling@gmail.com

brandondouglascounseling.com