The Importance of Counseling for First Responders

October 28 is National First Responders Day, a time to recognize and show gratitude to individuals who work in emergency services, including police officers, firefighters, and EMTs.

“This is an important day that reminds us to say ‘thank you’ to first responders, and also reminds us that they are human—a lot of the time they see people in terrible situations, and they must find a way to navigate their life no matter what they witness,” explained Brandon Douglas, MA, LCPC, CFRC, a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor in Bourbonnais.

“First responders are likely to experience a form of trauma at some point in their career from what they see and hear while on the job,” he said. “What typically keeps them from seeking counseling is the stigma of asking for help as a first responder. Their culture is to deal with it and move on because that is considered part of the job.”

Brandon provides Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Narrative Exposure Therapy (NET), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and Mindfulness-based therapies for first responders and other patients. “These types of therapy services are helpful with trauma, but CBT, DBT and Mindfulness can also help with other mental health needs,” he added.

It was the first responders that Brandon began seeing in his practice over a year ago that allowed him to begin to better understand their situation. “As more officers and firefighters came to me for counseling, I began to learn more about their job and home life,” he said. “Being able to help first responders as a counselor is something I have become passionate about—this has taken me down the path of seeking more education and necessary training. I love being a counselor, and I feel this is a population of people whose struggles are often overlooked or not seen.”

