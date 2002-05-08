Against cloning

ASHKUM -- American Citizens,

we are morally responsible in the sight of God to speak out, and take action to protect by law, the inalienable right to life of every human being. Our U.S. Senators will be voting before May 24 on whether to allow the cloning and killing of human embryos.

There are three similar so-called "clone and kill" bills, which would permit human embryos to be cloned for research, but forbidden to be placed in a womb. These bills would create human embryo farms and the establishment of a new industry, based on the patenting of human beings for profit. One bill only is a genuine ban on human cloning, S1899, the Brownback-Landrieu bill.

Please call now our U.S. Senators: Sen. Peter Fitzgerald at 202-224-2854 or Sen. Richard Durbin at 202-224-2152.

Urge them to vote For S1899, the Brownback-Landrieu bill, (which bans all human cloning) and Against the three "clone and kill" bills. For everyone's sake we must Stop the exploitation of human life. We must not remain silent.

Mary Allen

Make a difference

KANKAKEE -- Forty-three percent of American parents report spanking or hitting their child within the last 12 months; 37 percent report insulting or swearing at their child; and 2 percent report having kicked, bit or punched their child. More than three million children were reported to child protective service agencies as alleged victims of child abuse or neglect in 1998, and approximately one million of these reports were confirmed.

The physical and emotional abuse of children yields harmful consequences for society: a growing body of evidence links child abuse and neglect with drug and alcohol abuse, teen pregnancy, youth violence, and chronic health problems. It is therefore critical to focus on preventing child abuse and neglect before it starts. That's what the observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month is all about.

Placing an emphasis on positive parenting is an important component to the prevention of child abuse. As a community it is essential that we support parents and families. As parents, we must strive to respect and nurture our children.

Here are a few tips on how to be the best parent you can be:

1. Be a nurturing parent. Children need to know that they are special and loved.

2. Help yourself. When you feel overwhelmed and out of control, take time out. Don't take it out on your child. Know where you can turn for help when you need it.

3. When your baby cries...and doesn't stop, learn what to do. But never, never shake a baby.

4. Monitor your child's television and computer use. Watching violent films on TV or playing violent computer games can harm young children. Not only does it scare them, it also teaches children that aggression is a good way to handle frustration and solve problems.

5. Spend time playing with your children...or read to them instead.

6. Report suspected abuse or neglect. Keeping children safe is the responsibility of every adult in our community. If you have reason to believe a child has been -- or may be harmed, call 1-800-25-ABUSE.

Child Abuse Prevention Month is an appropriate opportunity to remind ourselves of our collective responsibility to prevent the abuse and neglect that robs so many of our society's children of their childhood, their sense of security and well-being, and their future. Together, we really can make a difference.

Linda Bishop