MOORE: The Gateway Process Part 1

How powerful is human consciousness? Can we influence matter and reality with our thoughts?

A couple of years ago, I read a document from the U.S. Army and released by the CIA. It’s a very complex document steeped in scientific language. It delves deep into the powers of the human mind in a way that most books about positive thinking never do.

In 2003, this document was declassified by the CIA. It’s named Analysis and Assessment of Gateway Process. The paper attempts to break down the nature of the reality that we live in. The PDF can be found at CIA.gov by googling, “The Gateway Process PDF.”

It was written in 1983 by Lt. Col. Wayne M. Mcdonnel, whom we will refer to as Wayne. He was tasked with reporting back to the Commander of the U.S. Army Operational Group at Fort Meade, Md., with all of his experiences learning the techniques of The Gateway Process.

During this period in time, the military was interested in all sorts of psychic research in an attempt to keep pace and outdo the arch-enemy of the day, The Soviet Union.

A little history on The Gateway Process reveals that in the 1950s, a radio executive named Robert Monroe began to produce evidence that specific sound patterns affect the mind, including alertness, sleepiness and expanded states of consciousness.

Monroe formed a division inside his company to further study this phenomenon. The research continued for many years until, in 1962, he renamed his company to The Monroe Institute. The Gateway Process is a technique developed by The Monroe Institute, which recorded a series of audiotapes on practicing this technique.

According to this document, “The Gateway Experience is a training system designed to bring enhanced strength, focus and coherence to … brainwave output between the right and left hemispheres, moving it outside the physical sphere … to ultimately escape even the restrictions of time and space.”

Wayne partnered with several different people to produce the report, including Itzhak Bentov, an American-Israeli scientist, who helped pioneer the biomedical engineering industry.

From the outset, Wayne felt it was important to tell his Commander that, it is his opinion, that after having completed the analysis to point out that his conclusions “do not do violence to the fundamental eastern or western belief systems.”

The document describes, in detail, matter and energy. Most of us think that everything around us is composed of energy and matter and that energy and matter are two different things. We think of matter as a physical substance like a rock or a piece of wood, and energy as some force, like electricity or fire.

Wayne writes, “matter and energy tend to be misleading if taken to indicate two distinctly different states of existence in the physical world … solid matter … simply does not exist. Rather, atomic structure is composed of oscillating energy grids surrounded by other oscillating energy grids. ”

Again, it says, “Solid matter ... simply does not exist.” Starting to sound a little like the hit film “The Matrix?”

The scientific genius Nikola Tesla said, “If you wish to understand the universe, think of energy, frequency and vibration.”

Matter is just energy vibrating at incredibly high speeds. What we call matter is just variances in states of energy. Our body, and everything around us, in the entire physical universe, is an incredibly complex system of energy fields. Everything down to the smallest molecule is vibrational energy.

Albert Einstein said, “Everything in life is vibration.”

Wayne goes on to describe that the entire universe is “one gigantic hologram of unbelievable complexity.”

If that doesn’t make your head spin, then read further. In extreme scientific language, Wayne describes that the only thing in the universe that isn’t made of energy ... is human consciousness.

He quotes psychologist Keith Floyd, “ it may not be the brain that produces consciousness — but rather, consciousness that creates the appearance of the brain.”

If consciousness is the only thing in our universe that is not energy, what is consciousness? Can we use our consciousness to change our reality and manifest our dreams? Find out next week in Part 2 of The Gateway Process.