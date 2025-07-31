A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: 15 years of Merchant Street MusicFest magic

The weekend of Merchant Street MusicFest is like Christmas in Kankakee. There’s an electricity in the air as people excitedly gather for music, fun and community.

This past weekend marked the 15th anniversary of the annual two-day festival filled with three stages of music. It blends local artists with regional and national acts. There’s no shortage of genre types one will experience when attending MSMF.

This was my fourth time attending and, despite rainy weather on Saturday, it was an absolute blast. My best friend, Haley, was in town from St. Louis and joined in on the festivities.

Though cell phones were in use to take photos and document the occasion, the vibe of MSMF is similar to a pre-cell phone era, where you show up and just know you’re going to bump into many familiar faces. It’s what I would imagine it was like to be a high schooler in the ‘80s going to the mall on a Saturday night.

And it feels like that around the city through the course of the weekend – not just during the hours the fest is open. Going to the farmers’ market or one of the coffee shops, you’ll see people wearing entry wristbands and band merch in preparation for the party to continue.

You say “hello” and talk about what acts you’re excited to see. It creates a form of connection even amongst strangers.

That’s why, while the music takes center stage – and showcases many talented artists – the main draw for me is the community. Everyone is excited to be there, and there’s a pulse that courses through the event.

This year, there was a large photo backdrop that people could sign and add their own little touch to the 2025 installment of the fest. It’s touches like that that make it feel like home.

Another new element this year that I appreciate was bag checks when going through the entrance line. This added a layer of safety that made me feel more comfortable.

MSMF wouldn’t exist without the teams of the Kankakee Public Library, the city of Kankakee and Downtown Kankakee. They pull in a solid group of volunteers who help make the event a shining success.

A big “thank you” to all of the volunteers, organizers, musicians, vendors and more who make the weekend possible. I’m already excited to put my dancing shoes back on in 2026.