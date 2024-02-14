Death notices: Feb. 14, 2024

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Barry J. Amiano,</strong> 58, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Feb. 8, 2024), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Cynthia Wells Dee,</strong> 55, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Feb. 11, 2024), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Edmond Ewing Jr.</strong>, 63, of Rockford, passed away Sunday (Feb, 11, 2024), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Dr. James A. Nelson,</strong> 84, of South Wilmington, passed away Feb. 7, 2024, in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Forest L. Greenawalt</strong>, 86, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 15 at College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Mark Quanstrom officiating. Forest passed away Dec. 12, 2023. Interment was in Kline Cemetery in West Virginia.

Inurnment for <strong>Dale “Randy” Honey</strong>, 67, of Bourbonnais, was held Dec. 22 in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Kankakee. The Rev. Mario Flores officiated. Randy passed away Dec. 16, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Clyde L. Seefeldt</strong>, 91, of Watseka, were held Dec. 28 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Crescent City, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Clyde passed away Dec. 22, 2023. Burial was in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Crescent City. Pallbearers were Kimberly Wolk, Shelby, Nick, Braden and Darren Seefeldt and Will Hurtz.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Mary Louise Sorensen</strong>, 88, of Watseka, was held Jan. 2 at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Mary passed away Dec. 27, 2023. Burial was in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery of Woodworth. Pallbearers were Jacob, Lucas and Nicolas McKinley, Christopher Sorensen, Brad Sheridan and Joel Davenport.