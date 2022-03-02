Carol Thorson

PONTIAC — Carol Lina Thorson passed away Monday (Feb. 28, 2022) at her home, where her daughter and son were caring for her.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, until the 11 a.m. service at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pontiac, with the Rev. Matthew Berger officiating. Burial will follow the service in Rowe Cemetery in rural Pontiac.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, or to the Livingston County Community Pantry, or OSF Hospice.

Funeral arrangements are by Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac.

Carol was born in Tiskilwa, on Dec. 6, 1932, the third of 13 children born to Lina May (Moore) Smith and Roy Tracewell Smith. Carol married Oscar Silvin Thorson on Dec. 17, 1950, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death Jan. 19, 1995.

Surviving are three children, Sandra Erickson, of Odell, Larry (Denise) Thorson, of St. Anne, and Garry (Louize Tullues), of Bertram, Texas; grandchildren, Christopher (Andrea) Erickson, of Odell, David Erickson and Matthew (Ashleigh) Erickson, of Normal, and Ryleigh Thorson, of Milwaukee; seven great-grandchildren; her brothers and sisters, Jean Spayer, Depue, Clarence Smith, Joe (Barb) Smith, of Granville, Clifford (Shirley) Smith, of Princeton, Gary (Gaye) Smith, Rosemary (John) Tonozzi, Raymond (Faye) Smith, of Mendota, and Dixie Tonozzi, of Peru; along with many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Harry “Sonny” Smith, Violet Sobkowiak, Sidney Smith and Gloria Enbom.

Carol began her working life at the Westclox factory in Peru. After her marriage, she began a long career in food service, working at various restaurants in the Odell and Pontiac area. She was manager of the Woolworth luncheonette in Pontiac, for many years. She also worked at County Market, retiring after 27 years, many of those years as the bakery manager.

She led a life of service as a dedicated member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and as a founding member of the Livingston County Community Pantry. She was always willing to serve others and was a loving mother and grandmother.

