John Hosty Jr.

BOURBONNAIS — John E. Hosty Jr., 54, of Bourbonnais, passed away July 28, 2021, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Sept. 15, 1966, in Chicago, the son of John E. Sr. and Anyta (Trakys) Hosty. John married Violet Mieliulis on Dec. 31, 2005, in Joliet.

John was a senior plan assigner for AT&T and served as a Union steward for IBEW Local 21. He was a Scouting leader for the Boy Scouts of America and helped save Owassippe Boy Scout Camp in Twin Lakes, Mich. John was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Kankakee Railroad Museum.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Surviving are his wife, Violet Hosty, of Bourbonnais; five sons, John Edward Hosty III, of Bourbonnais, Mark Hosty, of Phoenix, Ariz., Christopher Smola, of Bourbonnais, Timothy Smola, of Crest Hill, and Matthew Smola, of Crest Hill; one daughter, Lauren Hosty, of Phoenix, Ariz.; his mother, Anyta Hosty, of Texas; and three sisters.

John was preceded in death by his father

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, until the 4 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee Railroad Museum.

