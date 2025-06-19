Small Town USA celebration returns to Bonfield this weekend

Tractors make their way down Smith Street in Bonfield as part of the parade during the village's 2024 celebration on June 22, 2024. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

The Kankakee County town of Bonfield might be small, but its two-day celebration is quite the opposite.

The village of Bonfield’s Small Town USA Celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday with concession stands, inflatables and a beer tent.

From 5 to 7 p.m. will be the Kids Fishing Derby for ages 4 to 18 with prizes, and 6 p.m. begins the ITPA Tractor Pull Start.

At 7 p.m., Crosstown Exotic Animals will have an on-site presentation and live music by South Side Social Club runs from 7 to 11 p.m.

The lighted golf cart parade will be at 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Day two begins with a car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a craft show at Gazebo Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At 10:30 a.m. the Small Town USA Parade steps off from Bonfield Grade School, where lineup begins at 9 a.m., and travels west down Smith Street.

Sign in begins at 10:30 a.m. for the noon tractor pull near the Bonfield Lions Club.

At noon the beer tent opens along with concession stands, $1 carnival kids games and free inflatables and barrel train rides.

New this year, a mud volleyball tournament will begin at 1 p.m.

From 1 to 4 p.m. Billy Osman Band will perform and the Crosstown Exotic Animals will host a show.

From 1 to 7 p.m. face painting will be available. Mr. D’s Magic House on Wheels shows are set for 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m., live music from Any Given Weekend goes until 9:30 p.m. when a fireworks show will close out the festivities.