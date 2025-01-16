Manteno Show Choir holding super bingo fundraiser Saturday

The Manteno Show Choir Boosters will hold a Super Bingo event Saturday to support the choir’s upcoming competition.

Manteno Magic show choir is competing in Boston, Mass this April.

The Super Bingo event will be held at the Manteno Sportsman Club, 851 N. Main St., in Manteno.

Dinner will be served and big prizes to be won. Drinks can be purchased at the bar.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner is at 5 p.m.

The games will start at 6 p.m.

By purchasing a ticket to the Super Bingo event, it will help support the choir’s trip.

The cost of $60 includes food and games. Extra games can be purchased.

Jackpots will be based on attendance.

The purpose of the Manteno Show Choir Boosters is to provide financial and volunteer support for the extra-curricular show choir program at Manteno High School and Manteno Middle School.

To purchase tickets, email mantenoscbooster@gmail.com.