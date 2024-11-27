Kankakee County's first Empty Bowls raises thousands for area food pantry

Dozens of locals gathered at Asbury United Methodist Church earlier this month to fill their bowls with soup and their cups with community.

Hosted by Hedgeapple Arts, Empty Bowls is a fundraising event that brings community members together to raise money to combat hunger. While Empty Bowls itself has existed for some time, this was the first time it was held in Kankakee County.

The event brought together 170 attendees and 70 volunteers who helped raise $5,500 for Agape Community Outreach Mission. This food pantry operates out of Asbury church and feeds over 210 families per week.

In her remarks, ACOM Executive Director Debbie Dodt said that 635,000 people were served last year, with 47% of them being children.

Additionally, $800 was raised for the Matthew 25 meal, a community meal which is offered by the church and free to anyone in the community.

Finally, over $500 was raised for United Way for processing the event’s ticket orders.

Attendees had the option of a $30 ticket, which included a meal and a handmade bowl that they could take home; or a $15 ticket which was a meal only.

The ticket sales accounted for the $5,500 raised for ACOM. The $800 for Matthew 25 was raised through a silent auction held during the event.

During dinner, Katie Bretzlaff, founder of Hedgeapple Arts, thanked everyone in attendance and named the restaurants and chefs who donated soup, bread and desserts for the event. Those participating included Crème of the Crop, Manteno American Legion, George’s Family House, BrickStone, Chatterbox Cafe, Heather Bilyard, Stella Bear Foods, The Mill and Texas Roadhouse.

Located in Asbury’s Methodist Church at 196 S. Harrison Ave., ACOM provides food distribution every Saturday morning. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/ACOMInc" target="_blank">facebook.com/ACOMInc</a>.