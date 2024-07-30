Fire shuts down Limestone Township restaurant

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Firefighters from eight local and area departments battled a fire at Cams & Cues, located in the 7000 block of West Illinois Route 17.

Limestone Township Fire Protection District Chief Ryan Bell said in a news release crews were dispatched at 8:57 a.m. Monday.

Once on scene, crews were met with live ComEd lines in the parking lot and smoke showing from the business, Bell said.

One occupant in an upstairs apartment was awoken by working smoke detectors. That person was out of the building.

ComEd was able to turn off the power about 20 minutes into the incident thus allowing crews to battle the fire on the second floor of the structure. Within minutes, the fire was under control, and crews were able to start salvaging operations to reduce the loss to the business, Bell said in the news release.

During this fire, the power lines sparked a fire on the business’s sign along Route 17 causing it to catch fire also.

This subsequently caused a problem with a Nicor gas line resulting in a live natural gas leak that then was lit by the sign’s fire. Nicor crews were on scene, and Illinois Route 17 is closed in that area until the problem is resolved, Bell said.

There were no injuries to the occupant or emergency personnel resulting from this fire.

“This is yet another example of working smoke detectors saving lives,” said Bell. “LTFPD encourages everyone to have and maintain working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.”

Cams & Cues said on Facebook they would be closed until further notice.

Limestone Township Fire was assisted by Kankakee Fire Department, Kankakee Township Fire Protection District, Salina Fire Protection District, Braidwood Fire Protection District, Bradley Fire Department, Bourbonnais Fire Protection District, Pilot Fire Protection District, Otto Fire Protection District, Riverside Ambulance and the MABAS 7 Fire Investigators. Illinois State Police and IDOT helped with traffic control.