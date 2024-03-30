Crash on Kankakee-Will County line claims life of Wilmington woman and her granddaughter

MANTENO TOWNSHIP — A Wilmington woman and her 9-year-old granddaughter died Thursday when the 2017 Honda Civic they were in collided with a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck at the intersection of <a href="https://www.google.com/maps/@41.2954795,-87.8096325,3a,75y,320.23h,86.26t/data=!3m7!1e1!3m5!1sxoqOMRLmxfGRp3WiyQdqwg!2e0!6shttps://streetviewpixels-pa.googleapis.com/v1/thumbnail?panoid=xoqOMRLmxfGRp3WiyQdqwg&cb_client=search.revgeo_and_fetch.gps&w=96&h=64&yaw=48.007378&pitch=0&thumbfov=100!7i16384!8i8192?entry=ttu" target="_blank">Kankakee County 12000 North Road and Illinois Route 50.</a>

The driver of the Civic, Lisa M. Dome, 53, of Wilmington, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:30 p.m. by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office.

Dome’s granddaughter — Weylen R. Cadorette, of Wilmington — was pronounced dead at 2:20 p.m. in the emergency department of Riverside Medical Center.

There have been 11 motor vehicle fatalities in the county since Dec. 1, 2023, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said. His statistics follow a fiscal year calendar, instead of a calendar year.

The driver of the Ford F-150 sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He is a 46-year-old man from Manteno, according to Illinois State Police.

The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office said in a press release the crash occurred at 12:48 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, Dome was traveling east on 12000 North Road when she failed to stop at a stop sign.

Dome’s car was hit by the southbound Ford F-150 pickup.

The coroner’s office is working with Illinois State Police Troop 5 on the investigation.

Manteno Fire Protection District Chief Scott O’Brien said the department has been called to this location for crashes 54 times since 2022, including Thursday’s crash.

“The intersection needs to be reconfigured,” said O’Brien. “This intersection has been a problem for too long.”

Several government agencies have some part of jurisdiction over the intersection. O’Brien said he has been in touch with government officials.

On Friday, he said he will reach out to them again.

Gessner said Friday his office, along with ISP officials, will be researching ways to get funding to make changes to the intersection.