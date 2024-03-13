Remodel of circuit clerks office set to start

KANKAKEE — The long-awaited renovation of the Kankakee County Circuit Clerk’s office is scheduled to commence on Monday, but it could be delayed one week.

Sandi Cianci, circuit clerk, said Tuesday the last upgrade to the office, which is on the second floor of the Kankakee County Courthouse, was in 1990.

“So, it’s much needed,” she said of the nearly $660,000 rehab.

The Kankakee County Board unanimously approved the awarding of the final bids for the circuit clerk’s office remodeling project at its Tuesday meeting.

Bids included in that measure were $399,263 from PSI for general trades. Also the lowest bidder for flooring went to Carpet Weavers for $25,229; electrical work, Outsen Electric for $113,565. Outsen also gained an alternative bid for $13,420 for a replacement of a basement electrical panel.

“This is more than just aesthetics,” said Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, who added that it has been a long process to also address some Americans with Disabilities Act issues due to a lawsuit from the Illinois State’s Attorneys more than a decade ago.

“It’s been a while,” he said. “So we’ve completed all the work in the public areas in the courthouse to bring us up to those ADA standards. Now we’re going behind the counter to the employees that may not be able to get through aisles. … This checks the box and one of the worst areas as far as access to accommodations.”

The money for the renovation will come from funds the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The total cost of the renovation, including construction management, is $662,710.

“The goal was to start March 18,” said Wes Andrews, county maintenance director who is coordinating the project with the contractors. “I’m working with Sandi. She’s got a lot of stuff, so it may be delayed a week. … I’ll work with PSI now on the schedule, so within a week or two.”

The circuit clerk’s office will remain open during the renovation. Cianci said that the work will take a minimum of three months to complete as long as there are no supply chain issues.

“We’re in different corners and orifices of the building,” she said. “We’ve got signs up everywhere to help people. … We’re not skipping a beat. We’re excited.”

<strong>BOARD OKs RIVER ACCESS WORK</strong>

The county board also OK’d a proposal from Piggush Engineering of Kankakee to complete a boundary and topographic survey and site engineering on two Kankakee River raccess ramp designs for $35,080.

The ramps will allow the county to continue its work on future river dredging projects.

The two access points are on county property at River Lane and Interstate 57 near Baker Creek and on Laurel Lane just west of the Kankakee River next to the bridge on Illinois Route 17 near where The Office Bar, Grill & Pizza restaurant sits.

“We can put ramps on there to get in and out of the river,” Wheeler said. “That was the whole goal was to use those for access. We’ve got two properties under control [to build ramps].”

Wheeler added that when the ramps are finished, they can be used as public access points as well.

“Each one has to be designed separately,” he said.

The cost for constructing the ramps will be bid at a later date. The county is hopeful those ramps could be completed by the spring of 2025.

“We’ve got gyrations to go through in terms of permitting,” said Wheeler, similar to the East Riverwalk project in Kankakee. “There are studies that have to be done. We’re not going to disrupt this, that and the other.”

The total cost of the ramp projects is being paid for by a $7 million grant secured by State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, for the county in 2022.

<strong>BOARD VACANCY DECLARED</strong>

The board formally approved the resignation of board member Raymond Fairfield and declared the opening for his District 6 seat, which covers parts of northern Kankakee County and part of Manteno.

Fairfield, a Republican, resigned effective Feb. 16 due to personal reasons to care for family members.

The board chairman has 60 days to fill the seat. The appointee must live within District 6 and be of the same political party as the person they succeed at the time of their election.

Board member Colton Ekhoff thanked Fairfield for his time on the board. Fairfield had been on the board since 2017.

“I know for me as a board member, Ray was instrumental in the union contract negotiations for the deputies, and I want to thank him for his service as well,” he said.