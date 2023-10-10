Kankakee rolls into homecoming weekend

Kankakee High School students and staff celebrated the end of homecoming week with activities, a parade and a handful of games on their home turf Friday night.

Members in Kankakee’s various clubs and athletics took to the pavement of Court Street to rally the community ahead of the night’s contests.

The Kays’ boys soccer team kicked off the evening against Bloom, marking the first time in school history that the team played on Homecoming’s Friday night.

The Kays left it all on the field but ultimately fell 5-3 to a very talented Bloom team, according to the team’s Facebook page.

After the soccer match, the Kankakee football team hit the gridiron for a 46-0 victory against Bloom to maintain their undefeated record (7-0), including a 5-0 record in the Southland Athletic Conference.

As a team, the Kays ran for 405 yards and seven touchdowns. They travel to Thornton at 6 p.m. Friday.