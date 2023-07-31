NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down in Kankakee County

MOMENCE — A National Weather Service survey team reported two tornadoes touched down in Kankakee County late Friday night.

There were two other tornadoes confirmed in Illinois, one each in Grundy County and Kendall County.

According to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., preliminary data indicated there were nine reported tornadoes Friday in the contiguous United States out of 874 total reports, which also include wind and hail reports.

The tornado that hit Momence around 11:30 p.m. was an EF-1 with peak winds of 110 mph, a path length of 3.4 miles and a maximum width of 90 yards which impacted the south side of the city, the NWS survey team said.

An EF-1 has winds between 86-110 mph, according to the NWS.

A two-story apartment building in the 200 block of Harvard Street on the south side of Momence, had the roof torn off and a wall collapsed. No one was injured, Momence Fire Protection District Chief Jim Spoon said.

The American Red Cross provided assistance to 10 adults and two children, Spoon said.

The storm was reported by a trained spotter.

Remnants of the building’s roof were dumped 50 yards east in the backyard of two residences in the 100 block of West Indiana Street.

There are five other two-story apartment buildings on the block, according to drone footage posted on Facebook.

There were multiple reports of trees and tree limbs downed in the Momence area. Illinois State Route 114 was closed on the east side of Momence due to debris and downed power lines by Van Drunen Farms, Flanders plant and the Momence Pallet Corporation.

SECOND TORNADO

The NWS survey team reported an EF-0 tornado hit west of Bourbonnais at 11:22 p.m. with peak winds of 80 mph, a path length of 6.1 miles and a maximum width of 350 yards.

The NWS at Chicago reported trees and power lines down in Bradley.

ComEd reported Saturday crews restored power to more than 121,000 customers, approximately 99% of the nearly 124,000 customers impacted by the storm.

OTHER STORM REPORTS

According to the NWS:

• Several trees were uprooted near the intersection of Main Street and Cook Street in Braidwood at 11:05 p.m.

• At Frankfort in Will County, winds tore off part of the roof of the fire station at 11:16 p.m.

• A possible tornado hit Peotone at 11:22 p.m.

• A tree was reported down across Illinois Route 115 at 11:22 p.m.

STORM FACTS

The NWS said in a release:

• Two rounds of severe storms brought damaging winds and hail to parts of northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana on Friday and Saturday.

• The first round moved through during the early morning hours of Friday and was associated with localized reports of damaging winds.

• The second round moved through during the evening hours of Friday and early morning hours of Saturday and was associated with damaging hail and a corridor of widespread damaging winds

• The second round of storms occurred after an oppressively hot and humid day across the region with heat indices peaking near 110 degrees in some locations.

• NWS Chicago is investigating several areas of wind damage to evaluate whether tornadoes occurred.