Wilken resigns from KCCVB

KANKAKEE — Staci Wilken’s tenure as the executive director of the region’s tourism agency will come to a conclusion Aug. 1.

Wilken, executive director of the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau since 2016, announced her resignation and its effective start date via a news release issued Tuesday.

“In my six years, I have truly appreciated the support of the Board of Directors as together we’ve navigated a comprehensive rebrand of the organization, an industry-crippling pandemic and now, a successful rebound positioning the CVB to continue doing the important work charged to it by the businesses and residents of this community,” Wilken said.

Wilken previously had been the director of the Manteno Chamber of Commerce.

She did not disclose her future plans.

Contacted Tuesday, Wilken declined comment and referred any response to KCCVB Board President Laurie Cyr.

“I sincerely thank Staci for her leadership and service,” Cyr said. “Anyone that has worked with Staci during her time managing the CVB knows that her departure from the organization is a loss to every community in Kankakee County.”

Officials noted members of the CVB Board of Directors and staff are committed to executing a transition plan that ensures the organization continues its work promoting the county’s assets and attractions.

On Tuesday afternoon, Cyr spoke of the task ahead of replacing Wilken and she said it would not be an easy one.

“She was a great asset,” she said.

Cyr said she was not surprised by Wilken’s resignation because of the comments made by Bradley Mayor Mike Watson and issues with the Bradley Village Board.

Bradley is one of six local governmental bodies which help fund the KCCVB through a self-imposed hotel tax. More than half of the hotel tax revenue which helps fund the agency comes from Bradley-based hotel and motels.

“She’s endured a lot to stay in this role,” Cyr said.

Cyr was adamant this was not the direction the board wanted to travel. She said a transition plan will be developed and at the agency’s July 20 board meeting, the hope is a recommendation will come forth as to a plan of action for the 11-member board.

At the recent Bradley Village Board meeting, the village administration set forth on a plan to draft a resolution seeking Wilken’s removal, citing inappropriate language used toward CVB member and Bradley representative, Jamie Boyd, at the CVB board’s June 15 meeting.

Bradley has also made it known they will withdraw financial support from the organization once the current 5-year intergovernmental agreement expires on April 30, 2024.

Village leadership has been upset that its CVB member is not a part of the organization’s Executive Committee, which is its key decision-making committee.

On Tuesday, Watson said he was surprised by Wilken’s resignation.

He is unaware of what direction the CVB will take regarding a new director, but he was clear Bradley remains committed to pulling away from the agency.

“We are going to invest in events, amenities to continuously draw people here,” he said.

Watson said he hopes the CVB brings in a solid executive director.

“Staci’s exit presents a different situation [for the tourism board],” he said. “What way it will be, I don’t know.”