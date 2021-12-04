Hispanic population sees 23% growth in Kankakee County

Victor Nevarez might shy away from being the new face of politics in Kankakee County, but there is no question the Hispanic or Latino population is becoming a greater force within the region.

The strength of this growing force will have a far-reaching effect, from politics to retail, to housing and everything in between.

Kankakee County’s overall population dropped from 113,449 in the 2010 U.S. Census to 107,502 in the 2020 count, but the Hispanic population grew. Of the county’s white, Black and Hispanic groups, only the Hispanic population grew in numbers during the past 10 years.

Nevarez credited the county’s less urban setting for the increase.

“Hispanics are moving away from the cities,” said Nevarez, who became Kankakee’s first elected Hispanic city council member in April 2021. “They are getting away from the violence. That’s what drives people here.”

He acknowledges while there is violence in Kankakee, it is nothing compared to the areas many previously called home.

“They can raise their kids in a better environment. This is so much more open here,” he added. “This feels like home.”

Hispanics now account for 11.6 percent of the county’s population, according to the census. In 2010, it was 8.9 percent.

People identified as Hispanic or Latino on the census increased from 10,167 in 2010 to 12,520 in 2020, a 23 percent increase.

By comparison, the Hispanic population was 4,959 (or 4.8 percent of the county’s total population) in the 2000 Census and 1,946 (or 1.9 percent), in the 1990 count.

<strong>HISPANIC GROWTH EVERYWHERE</strong>

In the City of Kankakee, Hispanics now comprise 23 percent of the population. White and Black people make up 33.6 percent and 38.3 percent, respectively.

By the time the 2030 census rolls around, Nevarez believes Hispanic people could represent as much as 40 percent of the city’s population.

“And the first-generation Hispanics are going to be voting age soon,” he said, adding that as future voters, they likely will see more Hispanics involved in the political process.

But, he said, Hispanic people are not moving to the region in search of dominance.

“They come to work,” he said. “They try to stay away from trouble. They keep to themselves. They are not here to take over.”

Regardless of the reason for the growth, there is no disputing the effect they are having now as well as in the years to come.

Steven Hunter, the vice president of the Kankakee County Hispanic Partnership and a Kankakee County Board member, said the growth of the Hispanic population did not come as a surprise.

“Look around,” he said. “You see Hispanic businesses all over. Look in lower Riverview, there are Hispanic families throughout the neighborhood. I’m pleased to see this growth.”

Compared to Nevarez, Hunter has a more conservative estimate of future growth. By the next census, he estimated Hispanic people could make up 30 percent of Kankakee County’s population.

“And don’t forget, these 2020 numbers are probably an undercount,” Hunter noted, referring to widespread doubts about the thoroughness of the census as it was conducted during a pandemic.

<strong>LEAVING BIG CITIES</strong>

For Kankakee County’s five neighbors, each county experienced growth within the Hispanic community. Nearly every municipality within Kankakee and Iroquois counties saw 2020 Hispanic population figures outpacing the figures from 2010.

Maria Ochoa, 36, a lifelong Kankakeean, who recently opened her downtown Kankakee retail store, Sprinkled With Glitter, believes Hispanic people will account for 35 to 40 percent of Kankakee population.

“I definitely think it will definitely grow,” Ochoa said. “Hispanics are moving out of the big cities and suburbs and going south. They are moving to small towns like ours.”

She believes once here, they will plant their roots.

“I don’t see Hispanics leaving the area. ... And Hispanics have largely been timid and shy. That’s going away,” she said.

“We have to get out of our comfort zone. We can do more with business than just restaurants and grocery stores.”

In the Iroquois County community of Watseka, the Hispanic population nearly doubled in 10 years, growing from 189 to 370, representing a 95 percent increase.

Increases were seen across the board in Kankakee County: the Hispanic population grew by 70.8 percent in Herscher, 33.6 percent in Bourbonnais, 31.3 percent in Bradley, 20.1 percent in Momence, 13.4 percent in Manteno, and 8 percent in Kankakee.

<strong>‘PART OF GROWING TREND’</strong>

Herscher Mayor Shannon Sweeney said while the percentage can be somewhat deceiving as the village’s total Hispanic numbers are somewhat low, he noted there is no question the village is seeing a surge in Hispanic residents.

“It’s good to see our population diversify a little bit,” Sweeney said. “To be honest, I do find it kind of surprising. But I do believe we are part of a growing trend.”

In Kankakee, where 23 percent of the city’s population is now Hispanic, Mayor Chris Curtis believes the number only will continue to rise.

“These numbers do not shock me,” Curtis said. “This group is a vital part of our community. I expect these numbers to only grow.”

Curtis is so sure of this that he is ensuring every city department has either at least one Hispanic employee or someone who is fluent in Spanish.

While Watseka’s Hispanic numbers dramatically rose within the past 10 years, the city’s Hispanic population amounts to just 7.9 percent of its total population.

By 2020, though, Mayor John Allhands believes that percentage could approach 20 percent.

He said he sees these growing numbers as he travels through the city. He said their presence only will make Watseka a better community.

<strong>‘EMBRACE CHANGE’</strong>

Alex Quezada, the director of Hispanic Ministries at St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Kankakee, said half of this west Kankakee church’s 1,200-family membership is Hispanic.

“There is a misunderstanding about minorities,” he said. “Many people believe they have less worth, they are less human, they are less important, they have less economic power. But that is not what minorities are.”

“This population is here to stay. As a result, we should support them. They are the future leaders of our community. These numbers do not surprise me. We must prepare ourselves to raise our game and serve these people.

“We must open our hearts and our arms and make them feel they are welcomed,” he said.

Quezada added: “We need to embrace change. We have to think differently.”