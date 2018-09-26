KHS homecoming parade Friday

Kiera Allen

Columbia blues and maroon will be the colors of choice Friday when Kankakee High School holds its annual homecoming parade.

The parade route will start at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., continue north on South Curtis Avenue and east on Station Street before hitting Schuyler Avenue to end at Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, where a pep rally will be held at 1 p.m. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., vendors, including The King McNeal Collection, the Crème of the Crop food truck, and cookies from Cakes by Tessa will offer items at the downtown farmers market area.