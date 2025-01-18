Briefcase: Riverside adds family physician

<strong>Riverside adds family physician</strong>

Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee recently announced the addition of <strong>Dr. Ramzy Fares</strong>, a family medicine physician.

Fares completed his doctor of medicine at the Medical University of Americas in St. Kitts-Nevis. He then completed his family medicine residency at Mount Sinai Medicine in Chicago.

Family medicine providers specialize in comprehensive and preventative health care for patients across all ages, throughout their health journey.

In addition to his education, Fares is board-certified in family medicine from the American Board of Family Medicine.

Fares is accepting new patients at Riverside Medical Group, Coal City Campus, at 5775 E. Illinois Route 113, Coal City. To schedule an appointment, visit the MyRiverside app or call 815-634-0100.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.