Briefcase: Riverside's Dr. McCuiston recognized by Becker's

<strong>Riverside’s Dr. McCuiston recognized by Becker’s</strong>

Becker’s Hospital Review has recognized Riverside Vice President and Chief Medical Officer <strong>Dr. Stonewall McCuiston Jr.</strong> as one of “231 Black Healthcare Leaders to Know.” Becker’s is one of the nation’s leaders in news coverage of the health care industry.

“Dr. McCuiston’s recognition by Becker’s Hospital Review is a well-deserved honor,” said Phil Kambic, Riverside president and CEO. “His invaluable leadership and commitment to delivering the highest quality compassionate care have helped Riverside better meet the needs of all members of our community.”

McCuiston is well-known in the community. For 35 years, he has provided essential health care services at Riverside’s Pembroke Primary Care clinic, the only primary care clinic located within Pembroke Township. He has also served on the Board of Directors and distributed toys as Santa Claus for the Garden of Prayer Youth Center in Kankakee.

He has earned the Garden of Prayer Youth Center’s Community Award, as well as Riverside’s Samaritan of the Year and Golden Stethoscope Awards. McCuiston was previously honored by Becker’s as one of “180 Chief Medical Officers to Know” in April 2024.

McCuiston began his primary care practice in 1985 and was among the first providers to join Riverside Medical Group. In December 2022, he was appointed Riverside Healthcare’s chief medical officer. In his role, he oversees the Riverside Medical Group’s providers. McCuiston is board-certified in internal medicine and pediatrics and a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“The leaders featured on this list work tirelessly to advance their organizations and communities,” Becker’s said in releasing the list. “The list honors Black leaders for their commitment to the healthcare field — their viewpoints are crucial to the foundation of organizations, programs and partnerships that foster health equity and inclusion.”

To view the complete list, visit beckershospitalreview.com/lists/231-black-leaders-in-healthcare-2024.html.