Briefcase: May 17, 2023

<strong>Kambic named to CEO national list</strong>

Riverside President and CEO <strong>Phil Kambic</strong> has been named a Community Hospital CEOs to Know by Becker’s Hospital Review, a firm that covers news in the healthcare industry.

Becker’s annual list identifies top healthcare leaders from across the country who are making a difference and having a positive impact on their communities.

“Community hospital CEOs are tasked with delivering coordinated and affordable care to local patients,” Becker’s said in releasing the list. “Top community hospital executives ensure that patients can access not only acute care but also primary care, rehabilitation, public health services and other resources.”

Kambic said it’s a tremendous honor.

“I am very proud that the great things happening at Riverside are being recognized,” he said. “As CEO, I get much of the credit, but the truth is none of these tremendous things would happen without the amazing, hard-working Riverside staff. At every level of the organization, we are blessed with outstanding individuals. I am very fortunate to be surrounded by such dedicated professionals.”

In adding Kambic to the list, Becker’s said, “(He) joined Riverside Healthcare in 1985, serving in various leadership positions until he was appointed president and CEO in January 2006. Under his leadership, Riverside Medical Center has received numerous awards and recognitions, including multiple IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospital Awards and several IBM Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospital Awards. The system also now serves five counties and has doubled its net asset size.”

Riverside Healthcare is a healthcare system serving the needs of individuals and communities in Kankakee, Iroquois, Will Grundy counties and beyond. Riverside Medical Center, a 312-bed hospital in Kankakee, provides inpatient and outpatient care, including a Level II Trauma hospital with programs in heart care, cancer care, neurosurgery and orthopedics.