A.N. Webber Logistics acquires truckload firm

KANKAKEE – A.N. Webber Logistics Inc., a logistics provider and subsidiary of truckload carrier A.N. Webber Inc. recently acquired Hicks Co., a truckload brokerage based in Queen Creek, Ariz.

Hicks Co. has been a involved in the west-coast flatbed brokerage market since 1982.

Alan N. Webber, CEO of the A.N. Webber companies, said of the acquisition: “What we liked so much about this opportunity is the similarities between our organizations. We’re both family-owned and operated with long-standing customer, carrier, and employee relationships. We have a lot of the same objectives.”

“We primarily operate in the dry van truckload market, while Hicks is known for flatbed brokerage across the western part of the country,” said Zach Webber, vice president of Logistics. “By combining our customer and carrier networks, we’ll be able to benefit from each other’s strengths and limit gaps in our network.”

Bryan Hicks, co-owner of Hicks-Co, said his company is excited about the new opportunity for his customers and employees.

“We’ve been in talks with A.N. Webber Logistics for a long time and have the utmost confidence in them to expand on our existing customer and carrier relationships,” he said.

Hicks Co. will continue to operate under its own name and authority until the end of 2022, when systems, operations and branding will be united with A.N. Webber Logistics.