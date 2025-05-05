Farmers’ Market season kicks off in Kankakee

Fresh produce awaits marketgoers at the first Kankakee Farmers' Market of the season on Saturday, May 3, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

A cloudy day didn’t produce a cloudy turnout as hundreds rolled through the first Kankakee Farmers’ Market of the season on Saturday.

Over 50 area vendors offered up a range of goods, including local produce, handmade items, fresh-made food, drinks and treats for attendees and their furry friends.

Shortly after the market opened for its 27th season, a free yoga class was led by The Om Well Collective, a downtown Kankakee business, as live music followed and adoptable dogs from the Kankakee County Humane Foundation arrived to welcome marketgoers.

New this year is an expansion onto South Schuyler Avenue to feature more vendors and activities.

The market occurs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through October, rain or shine, at the Farmers’ Market lot at 200 S. Schuyler Ave. in downtown Kankakee. This year, 50 or more vendors will be participating each week.

Up next, the Mental Health and Wellness Fest will be held May 10 during the market. Vendors will be sharing tools, tips and resources for supporting overall wellness with live music, local artists and activities for the whole family.

There will also be free yoga on Schuyler at 8:30 a.m. led by Marissa with Align Light Yoga and Healing Community. In the event of inclement weather, yoga will be moved indoors nearby.

For more information and weekly market vendors and events, visit facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket or downtownkankakee.com/events/farmers-market.