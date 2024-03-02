Meredith 90th Birthday

Wilma Fay (Bailey) Meredith, of Clifton, is celebrating her 90th birthday. She was born March 8, 1934, in Kempton.

Please send birthday cards to celebrate her special day March 8, 2024. Cards can be mailed to: P.O. Box 461, Clifton, IL 60927.

Fay Bailey married Russell Meredith, and they had four daughters: Debbie (Chuck) Stone, of Spring Hill, Fla.; Cris (Gary) Ducat, of Ashkum; Lori (Tim) Lauterbach, of Howey in the Hills, Fla.; and Lisa (Raymond) Watts, of Milford. She has five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Fay enjoys visits and telephone calls with all her family and friends.