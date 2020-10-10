Shaw Local

Velez-Salerno Engagement (Daily Journal)

By Daily Journal

Gianmarco Salerno and Samantha Velez are engaged to be married on Oct. 23 at the Bridge Community Church in Prospect Heights. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited.

The groom is a 2008 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. He attended Valparaiso University and graduated with a degree in mathematics and then graduated from DePaul University with a master’s in computer science. The bride graduated from William Howard Taft High School and then from Wilbur Wright College with a degree in nursing.

The couple met in Chicago, where Salerno works as a computer programmer.