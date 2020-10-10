Velez-Salerno Engagement

Gianmarco Salerno and Samantha Velez are engaged to be married on Oct. 23 at the Bridge Community Church in Prospect Heights. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited.

The groom is a 2008 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. He attended Valparaiso University and graduated with a degree in mathematics and then graduated from DePaul University with a master’s in computer science. The bride graduated from William Howard Taft High School and then from Wilbur Wright College with a degree in nursing.

The couple met in Chicago, where Salerno works as a computer programmer.