Kids’ Fishing Day set for April 5

Devin Coyne, 6, of Clifton, casts a line at the Bird Park quarry during the Northern Illinois Anglers Association Kids' Fishing Day in 2023. The event returns April 5 from 8 a.m. to noon. (Sam Yohnka)

KANKAKEE — Spring trout fishing season kicks off in April.

That means the annual Kids’ Fishing Day sponsored by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association is nearing.

This free event is open to youths age 15 and under.

This year’s fishing day occurs from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 5 at the Bird Park quarry, located on the southwest corner of the park (West Station Street and Wall Street).

Fishing poles, tackle, bait and one-on-one coaching from NIAA members will be available for those who need it.

Hot chocolate and doughnuts will be provided.