Percy is the Pet of the Week.

Name: Percy

Age: 6 months

My People and Place of Residence: Bourbonnais

A little about me: “I’m a barb kitty who quickly settled into spoiled house cat life. I’m a bit wild, a bit snuggly and a whole lot of cute! I love playing with my doggie sister & human brothers. I am very good at fetch.”

Favorite Treat: Crunchy cat treats or chicken.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: “I’m gunna get ‘cha…pounce!”