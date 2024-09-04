Entertainment schedule set for Good Shepherd Manor Fall Festival

Daily Journal staff report

For 33 years, Good Shepherd Manor has celebrated the start of fall with friends, family, food and fun.

This year’s fall festival is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 on the manor campus, one-quarter mile north of Momence on Highway 1 and 17. There is free admission and free parking. The event and entertainment schedule includes:

• 10 a.m. Gates and Harvest Market open.

• 11 a.m. Food Alley and “Fun & Games” area open.

• Main Stage: GSM Resident Revue.

• Noon Bingo opens with chances for payouts.

• 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Main Stage: The Back Paiges.

• 3:45 p.m. Cash Raffle Drawing (will be live on Facebook).

• 4 p.m. Festival ends.

Enjoy a fun day of food, activities and music. The GSM Resident Revue will be performing patriotic songs. The Back Paiges will be playing hits from the ‘60s to current hits of rock, contemporary and country.

The Food Booth Alley includes a variety of foods from Mexican, Italian, BBQ, American and more. BrickStone Brewery returns with fan-favorite craft beers. Additional festival activities include children and adult games, face painting, petting zoo, the Big Money Board and more.

Cash raffle tickets cost $25 each and can be purchased before Sept. 14 while they last. As of last week, out of 1,000 raffle tickets available, there are only 335 left. Raffle tickets can be purchased online at goodshepherdmanor.org, by calling 815-472-3700, ext. 1014, or at the day of the event; winners need not be present. First prize is $5,000; second prize is $2,000; third, fourth and fifth prizes are each $500.

For more information or to purchase raffle tickets, call the Development Office of Good Shepherd Manor at 815-472-3700, ext. 1014.

Good Shepherd Manor provides a high-quality life and compassionate care for men with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Attention all bingo enthusiasts! Come and enjoy an afternoon of playing bingo when the tent opens at noon.

Cards cost $1 each or three for $2. The last game of the day will be a “Coverall” (coverall cards cost $1 each) with a guaranteed pot of $250. No outside food or drink allowed, as this is a charity fundraising event.