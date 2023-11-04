Library Life: Week of Nov. 5, 2023

Contact your local library <strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>

, 815-933-1727 <strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>

, 815-932-6245 <strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong>

<a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>

, 815-694-2800 <strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>

; 815-694-2069 <strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>

, 815-472-2581 <strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>

, 815-458-2187 <strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>

, 815-265-7522 <strong>Grant Park Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>

, 815-465-6047 <strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>

, 815-939-4564 <strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>

, 815-939-1696 <strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>

, 815-468-3323 <strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609 <strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>

, 815-686-9234 <strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>

; 815-432-4544

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Take-and-Make: Several take-and-make kits for various ages are available, including lava lamps, candle wax painting and a “Hunger Games”-style bracelet.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Book Club for Kids: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, grades kindergarten through fifth can join to discuss children’s books.

• Tiny Art Show Painting Day: From 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, ages 5 and older can paint a mini masterpiece for the semiannual Tiny Art Show.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Middle School Art Workshop: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, the focus will be drawing faces. Call to register.

• The library will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17, Mobile DMV will be at the Clifton Community Building for DMV services such as Real ID, driver’s license renewals and more. Sign up in person, or call the library.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Kids Coloring Contest: Open now through Nov. 25. Grab the coloring page from the library or print it from the Facebook page.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Paint Pouring: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, adults can try this style of working with acrylics. The cost is $15, and registration is required.

• Kids Corner: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Mondays and includes stories, games and crafts. For grades kindergarten through third. Registration required.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Book Recommendation: “Turkey Trot Murder” by Leslie Meier.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Local Author Visit: From 4-6 p.m. Thursday, author Julie Elroy will discuss and sign copies of “Never Thirsty: Quenching Your Spiritual Thirst with Artistic Meditations on Scripture.”

• Lawyers in the Library: From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be representatives from Prairie State Legal Services to present services and offer free one-on-one meetings.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Mr. McSciFi Author Visit: At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, SciFi author Bill McCormick, aka Mr. McSciFi, will be speaking. He’s a critically acclaimed and award-winning author who began writing professionally in 1986. In 2011, he began publishing stories, including his Brittle Riders trilogy. Bill will be speaking about his adventures in publishing. Call to register.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Senior Social Hour: Meets at 9 a.m. Monday.

• Family Reading Night: From 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, every child in attendance will receive a Family Reading Night Goody Bag and a free book.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writing Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

• Mystery Club: At 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, grab a new read.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Hidden Away at Promise Lodge” by Charlotte Hubbard and “A Hope for Healing” by JoAnn Brown.

