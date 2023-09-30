KCC to host financial aid and scholarship workshops beginning Monday

Kankakee Community College is hosting workshops to help college-bound students and their parents understand the financial aid and scholarship process. Staff will explain and clarify the types of aid that are available.

On Oct. 2 and Nov. 7, KCC’s financial aid staff will educate students and parents on the ins and outs of paying for college. These presentations will have in-depth information on sources available to help cover the costs of college. There also will be assistance with completing the KCC scholarship application, which becomes available Oct. 1. For scholarship application help, bring a list of extracurricular activities the student participated in and contact information for up to three references.

<strong>On Jan. 17, Jan. 24 and Feb. 8:</strong> The workshop concentrates on assistance filling out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), the form used at all two- and four-year colleges and universities to determine eligibility for federal and state grants, work-study programs, subsidized and unsubsidized student loans and some scholarships. Bring completed 2022 tax returns and W2s. Bring Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID, username and password for student and parent. Student/Parent FSA IDs must have separate email addresses.

Reservations are not required. The schedule is:

• Paying for College & Scholarship Workshop — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 2 in KCC Room M120, 100 College Drive, Kankakee

• Paying for College & Scholarship Workshop — 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7 in KCC Room M120

• FAFSA Workshop — 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17 in KCC Room M120

• FAFSA Workshop — 6-8 p.m. Jan. 24 at KCC’s Miner South Extension Center, 1488 E. Walnut St., Watseka

• FAFSA Workshop — 6-8 p.m. Feb. 8 in KCC Room M120

All sessions are provided as a public service and are open to students and parents regardless of the college they plan to attend.

The 2024-25 FAFSA is expected to become available before Dec. 31. Students can apply for 2024-25 scholarships at KCC from Oct. 1, 2023, to May 1, 2024.

“We recommend that all prospective students complete the FAFSA as soon as it becomes available this December, even if you are still deciding on a school,” said Kendra Souligne, KCC director of financial aid, in a news release. “Your financial aid package starts with submitting your FAFSA, and we are here to help guide you through this process.”

To fill out a 2024-25 FAFSA, participants will need their 2022 income information such as tax returns and W-2 forms, plus an FSA ID username and password. Separate FSA IDs are required for both the student and parent. Go to <a href="https://www.studentaid.gov/fsa-id" target="_blank">studentaid.gov/fsa-id</a> to create an account.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kcc.edu/finaid" target="_blank">kcc.edu/finaid</a>, call 815-802-8550, or email <a href="mailto:finaid@kcc.edu" target="_blank">finaid@kcc.edu</a>.