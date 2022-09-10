5 happenings at Good Shepherd Manor's Fall Festival

\From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17, Good Shepherd Manor will host the 31st Annual Fall Festival. The event will take place at 4129 N. State Rt. 1-17, Momence. Check out five festival happenings to look forward to.

<strong>Live entertainment</strong>

The GSM Resident Revue will perform its annual live show, followed by three hours of live music from The Silhouettes.

<strong>Cash raffle</strong>

The annual Cash Raffle will take place and tickets cost $25 each, with a limit of 800 tickets being sold. First prize is $5,000; second prize is $2,000; and third, fourth and fifth prizes are $500 each.

<strong>Fun & Games area</strong>

The event will feature a Fun & Games Area, which has children and adult-sized games plus face painting, a petting zoo, pony rides and more. Walkways are available for individuals with mobility challenges. Bingo also has wheelchair accessible seating.

<strong>Harvest Market</strong>

Operating during the event will be the Harvest Market, where visitors can purchase Good Shepherd Manor goods.

<strong>Food Booth Alley</strong>

The Food Booth Alley includes a variety of foods from Mexican, Italian, BBQ, American and more. BrickStone Brewery will return with fan-favorite craft beers.