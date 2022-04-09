Library Life: Week of April 10

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Bookworms: At 4 p.m. Monday, the book club for fourth through sixth graders will be discussing “Planet Earth is Blue” by Nicole Panteleakos.

• Read Between the Lines: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, this book club will discuss “Where the Lost Wander” by Amy Harmon.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Blood Pressure Checks: At 9 a.m. Tuesday, Debbie from Ascension (formerly AMITA Health) will be providing free blood pressure checks. This is a walk-in event.

• Diverse Authors Book Club: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, join Miss Dorothy for diverse books and engaging conversation. Book club designed for adults.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• New books: The library recently added new books to its shelves. In the adult section, “Calder Grit” by Janet Dailey; “The Beach Wedding” by Michael Ledwidge; in the children’s section, “Field Trip to Volcano Island” by John Hare, “Amelia Bedelia Hops to It” by Herman Parish.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

<em>•</em> Book Club: Wednesday, the book club will return to the library. Contact the library for the time and title.

• Plushie Sleepover: On Thursday, stuffed animal friends will be invited for a night at the library.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Artists’ Resource & Community: At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, artists (recommended) ages 16 and up are invited to share their work and grow with other creative individuals. All skill levels and mediums are welcome.

• Meet a Lawyer: From 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, representatives from Prairie State Legal Services will give a brief presentation on their services and then offer free, one-on-one meetings with an attorney about civil legal matters.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Adult Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, join the group to discuss “The Chancellor” by Kati Marton, a biography about recently retired German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Books are available for check out at the Front Desk.

• National Scrabble Day: At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, celebrate National Scrabble Day with games at the library.

• Book Sale: Starting Monday, the library will be hosting a book sale that continues until April 29.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Tuesday Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, the library will host a discussion of “Two Old Men and a Baby” by Hendrik Groen.

• Easter Egg Hunt: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, ages 2 years through third grade are invited for the annual Easter Egg Hunt Storytime.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• The library currently has no events scheduled. Contact the library for new titles.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Growing Readers: Now through April 22, the library will host a reading challenge for all ages.

• Preschool Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, preschoolers can join the library for chicks and ducks storytime.

